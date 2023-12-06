Tether (USDT) market cap peaks at $90 billion amid new confidence

Tether (USDT) – the largest stablecoin globally, has experienced a steady increase in its market capitalization, reaching an all-time high of $90 billion on December 6 and then falling back to $89.9 billion. This surge suggests renewed confidence in the crypto market despite facing regulatory hostility.

Over the past month, the market cap has increased by nearly 6%, taking the year-to-date increase to a modest $66.24 billion by more than 35%, reflecting its efforts to combat market volatility and restore investor confidence. Displays ability.

This growth also indicates improved liquidity in the market with additional capital flowing into the ecosystem.

status of stablecoins

Following major events such as the collapse of Luna in June 2022 and the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis in March, the total supply of stablecoins decreased significantly, indicating a lack of confidence in the market.

However, since October 2023, the total stablecoin supply has steadily increased, indicating a positive change. According to the latest Coinmetrics report, this upward trajectory serves as an early indicator of increased on-chain liquidity, suggesting a scenario where more capital is ready for deployment.

USDC – the stablecoin widely used in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications – experienced a notable portion of its supply being held in smart contracts, reaching a peak of over $20 billion in March 2022. However, over the course of the year, this figure declined by half from a peak of $14 billion in March to $7 billion by December 2023.

In contrast, Tether (on Ethereum), which is primarily held in externally owned accounts (EOA), has demonstrated a different trajectory. Its involvement in smart contracts has expanded, surpassing $6 billion, up from $4 billion at the beginning of the year.

The report also found that the number of addresses holding more than $100k USDC has dropped to 13k addresses, while the number of addresses holding USDT on Ethereum has remained relatively stable.

But it’s a completely different story for USDT on the Tron network. Tether saw steady growth in adoption on Tron, with nearly 40k addresses holding over $100k at stake. Such a trend can be attributed to its affordable transaction fees and potentially increasing use in developing economies in Latin America, Africa, and parts of Asia.

spot trading volume

Stablecoin spot trading volumes have increased significantly, highlighting their usefulness as a quoted asset on both centralized and decentralized platforms. CoinMetrics found that USDT dominates reliable spot volume, which reached $18.8 billion on November 15.

These volumes are second only to the volumes seen during significant market events such as the Terra, FTX and SVB collapses.

USDC volume has also increased recently, reaching $2.5 billion in November – a record high in USDC trading volume.

In contrast, volumes of other stablecoins have declined, mainly due to a decrease in BUSD volumes, after Binance announced that it would stop support this month.

Overall, the upward trend in volume reflects growing interest among traders and investors in crypto assets with the potential for appreciation, especially as the broader crypto market is experiencing a bullish trend.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com