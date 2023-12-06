Tether (USDT) Cap Nears $90 Billion: Why This Affects Bitcoin

Data shows that the Tether (USDT) market cap is approximately $90 billion. Here’s why this increase could matter for the price of Bitcoin.

Tether market cap has seen recent growth

Tether is a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar, which means its price remains stable around the $1 mark. The asset is the most well-known “stablecoin” in the region, with a market capitalization higher than any other stablecoin.

As a market intelligence platform in the block It is reported that the supply of the largest stablecoin has been increasing recently. The chart below shows the trend in market cap of various stablecoins in the cryptocurrency sector over the past year.

It looks like the metric has been rising for USDT in recent days Source: IntoTheBlock on X

As shown in the graph above, Tether has seen an overall bullish trend over the past year, while the next largest competitor, USD Coin (USDC), has seen outflows due to a decline in market capitalization.

The chart also puts into perspective how small the other stables are compared to these two assets, making them perhaps insignificant to the broader market.

What relevance does a large stablecoin like Tether have to Bitcoin and other coins in the region? The answer to that question lies in what stablecoins represent.

Generally, investors use stablecoins whenever they want to avoid the volatility associated with other assets in the sector. Holders who keep their capital locked in these fiat-pegged tokens usually plan to return to the volatile side, however, if they wanted to stay away from cryptocurrencies entirely they would have gone for fiat.

When such investors eventually return to coins like Bitcoin, they naturally exert buying pressure on their prices. For this reason, the supply of stablecoins can be considered “potential buying supply” for BTC and others.

USDT market cap grows in two ways. First, there is an inflow of new capital going directly into the asset, which is naturally a bullish growth because it means the total capital in the sector increases.

The second is through a swap with another coin such as Bitcoin. In this case, the total capital held in the sector will not change, as it is just a reshuffle, but whatever assets are being sold in favor of the stablecoin will naturally see some decline.

Therefore, the most bullish scenario for the market is when both the BTC price and Tether market cap increase, as this implies, there is a new flow of capital towards both coins.

As analyst James V. Stratton pointed out in a Post On X, the correlation between USDT market cap and BTC has reached almost 100% during this latest rally as both have gained momentum.

It seems that the value of the metric has become high recently. Source: @jimmyvs24 on X

The USDT market cap increase under these circumstances is certainly a bullish sign for the current rally, as it means that all this dry powder that is being accumulated can potentially be deployed into Bitcoin should the surge slow down. , which will help in taking this step forward.

btc price

Bitcoin crossed the $44,000 mark recently, but since then the asset has seen some decline as it is now back around $43,800.

BTC continues its strong surge over the past day Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from iStock.com, charts from Tradingview.com, Glassnode.com, IntoTheBlock.com

source: www.newsbtc.com