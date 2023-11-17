Tether to invest $500 million in Bitcoin mining as part of expansion plans

Major stablecoin issuer Tether is looking to invest $500 million in Bitcoin mining operations as part of the company’s plan to become one of the world’s largest miners.

The company is currently building Bitcoin mining facilities in South America and Central America, the USDT issuer also has ambitious plans to contribute one percent of the total computing power of the BTC network.

Tether’s diversification into Bitcoin mining

Tether, which maintains market dominance in the stablecoin industry, is looking to make its mark in the Bitcoin mining sector. The company recently reported a cash surplus of more than $3 billion in its verification report.

Speaking to Bloomberg in an interview, incoming Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company will allocate $500 million to Bitcoin mining activities over the next six months.

The funds will be put toward building out Tether’s Bitcoin mining facilities and investing in existing BTC mining businesses, including a $609 million debt financing facility recently granted to European Bitcoin miner Northern Data Group.

Tether’s entry into BTC mining signals the company’s diversification effort and may provide an alternative opportunity for the company to make profits. The stablecoin issuer is behind the largest stablecoin, USDT, whose market capitalization grew by $22 billion in the past year and hit a new peak of more than $87 billion in November 2023.

Eye on one percent market share

As part of its plan to become a major player in the Bitcoin mining industry, Ardoino said that Tether wants to acquire a percentage of the total Bitcoin mining compute power by establishing BTC mining facilities in Uruguay, Paraguay, and El Salvador, each of which The capacity is 40-70 MW.

Bitcoin mining giant Marathon Digital, which recently opened a mining project powered by renewable hydro energy in Paraguay, contributes about four percent of the total computing power of the BTC mining network.

According to Ardoino,

“We are committed to being a part of the Bitcoin mining ecosystem. When it comes to expansion, new substations and construction of new sites, we are taking them extremely seriously.

Additionally, Tether is working towards expanding its direct mining operations to 120 MW by the end of the year, with the company hoping to reach 450 MW by the end of 2025. The stablecoin issuer is also considering a site with a 300 MW capacity.

Despite the firm’s ambitious efforts, Ardoino said Tether is in no rush to become the world’s largest miner, adding, “For us mining is something we have to learn and grow with over time.”

source: cryptopotato.com