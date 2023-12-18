Tether reveals partnerships with Secret Service, FBI

Tether, the creator of the popular USDT stablecoin, has publicly disclosed letters it sent to key US legislative committees, revealing its partnership with the Secret Service and the FBI.

This update follows Tether’s recent measures, including implementing a wallet-freezing policy for individuals on the US Specially Designated Nationals list, freezing over 200 wallets.

Tether’s proactive approach to maintaining crypto integrity

Under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Paolo Ardoino, Tether has stepped up efforts to combat the misuse of its stablecoin in illegal activities.

These letters, addressed to the US House Financial Services Committee and the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, highlight Tether’s unwavering commitment to maintaining security and active cooperation with legal authorities.

The letters were shared with Senator Cynthia Lummis, a widely recognized cryptocurrency supporter within the Senate. Additionally, letters were sent to the heads and highest-ranking members of the committees mentioned earlier.

Recent letters from Tether’s CEO detail the methods used to prevent individuals from exploiting USDT. Tether claims that it has successfully frozen 326 wallets controlling 435 million USDT in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

This includes recently freezing wallets under US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions. According to blockchain data, Tether froze 161 Ethereum wallets, although 150 currently hold no USDT.

According to Ardoino, Tether has also engaged agencies like the Department of Justice, USSecret Service and is in the process of doing the same with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Tether addresses crypto-terrorism allegations

The move was supported by Senator Cynthia M. Lummis and Congressman J. The issue was raised in response to an October 26 letter written by French Hill to US Attorney General Merrick Garland. It accused Binance and Tether of aiding crypto-funded terrorism by violating sanctions laws and the Bank Secrecy Act.

It further alleged that these entities did not perform adequate screening despite knowing that extremist groups were using their stablecoins for terrorist and other illegal purposes.

In a statement, Ardoino emphasized Tether’s commitment: “Tether remains steadfast in its commitment to support law enforcement efforts and assist victims in their recovery. We condemn the misuse of USDT or any cryptocurrency for illicit purposes and are fully committed to cooperating with global law enforcement agencies.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com