Tether, the company behind the largest stablecoin, has released two letters sent to the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs and the House Financial Services Committee.

The letters are specifically addressed to Bitcoin supporters Senator Cynthia Loomis and Representative French Hill.

The main goal of Tether’s letters is to address the issues raised by both Loomis and Hill regarding the stablecoin’s alleged use in illegal activities such as terrorism and money laundering.

First, the stablecoin issuer highlighted its KYC and AML policies, which include:

“The IRS has conducted a Title 31 examination of our KYC program on behalf of FinCN. Tether has also retained a leading Washington DC law firm to conduct an independent review of our KYC/AML, BSA and on-boarding program to ensure they are of the highest standards.

The company said it is “fully committed to the fight against terrorist financing, compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and US sanctions laws, and meeting the highest levels of customer due diligence and rigorous transaction screening.”

The letter also outlined Tether’s recently implemented policy that allows it to freeze wallets and assets associated with illegal activities.

This was further stated in another letter:

“Tether’s active role in assisting law enforcement agencies includes partnerships with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Secret Service, and ongoing efforts to cooperate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The purpose of this cooperation is to combat illegal activities and assist in money recovery.

Recently appointed CEO Paolo Ardoino said his company is grateful for the possibility of addressing these issues with the US government. He said Tether aims to be a “world-class partner” to U.S. authorities as they “continue to assist law enforcement and expand the dollar’s ​​hegemony globally.”

Tether is the largest stablecoin issuer. Its market dominance continues to grow as its market capitalization recently crossed $90 billion.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com