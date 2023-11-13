Tether, the issuer of USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin, plans to launch five new projects in 2024, expanding its reach beyond stablecoin issuance.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino hinted at new projects in a recent tweet, saying the company is “very close” to adding “another extremely powerful piece of the puzzle” to its ecosystem.

Tether CTO hints at 5 “mind-blowing” projects for 2024

According to Ardoino, some of these upcoming projects are designed to disrupt some well-known Web2 centralized services.

We’re very close to adding another extremely powerful piece of the puzzle @Tether_to Ecosystem. A total of 5 mind-blowing projects for 2024 (and counting).

These could end some of the popular Web2 centralized services forever. Pure real world ecosystem aka “things…” – Paolo Ardoino 🍐 (@paoloardoino) 12 November 2023

It is unclear which Web2 centralized services Ardoino was referring to. However, the CEO explained that all projects will be “pure real-world ecosystem” projects or “things that people actually need.”

Expanding beyond stablecoin issuance

Although Ardoino did not provide specific details of upcoming projects, his latest comments underscore Tether’s commitment to expanding its reach beyond issuing stablecoins.

In recent months, the company has also been dabbling in other areas of the digital asset sector. As reported cryptopotato In May, the stablecoin issuer invested resources into energy production and sustainable Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations in Uruguay in collaboration with a local licensed company.

Meanwhile, the latest development comes just weeks after Tether published its second quarter (Q3) 2023 validation report, which shows $3.2 billion of additional reserves backing its stablecoin, including USDT. The report, audited by top accounting firm BDO, revealed that Tether’s secured debt declined by $330 million in the second quarter to $5.2 billion in the third quarter.

In the report, Tether revealed that it invested approximately $670 million in industry-related research areas including sustainable energy, Bitcoin mining, data and peer-to-peer (P2P) technology during the quarter, and approximately $800 million for similar initiatives. Invested. Since the beginning of the year.

