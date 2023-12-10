Tether launches new security policy, freezes 41 approved wallets

Stablecoin issuer Tether has announced a new security policy aimed at protecting the crypto ecosystem from bad actors. Additionally, the USDT issuer seeks to enhance its cooperation and relationship with law enforcement agencies.

Tether freezes 41 new wallets after new security policy

In a blog post on December 9, Tether said it would launch a voluntary wallet-freezing initiative to counter transactions involving individuals sanctioned on the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

According to Tether, the company currently has a wallet-freezing policy, but it only applies to wallets on its platform. Moving forward, the stablecoin issuer now offers its own sanctions control on the secondary market, as it aims to improve its cooperation with government agencies in ensuring the safe use of the stablecoin.

Interestingly, Tether’s latest policy is in direct opposition to its stance in 2022 when it said it would not restrict voluntarily accepted Tornado Cash addresses, except on direct orders from security agencies. With its announcement, the stablecoin issuer has now begun the implementation of its new policy and ordered the freezing of all 41 wallets linked to individuals and companies on the OFAC-SDN list.

Commenting on this development, Pablo Ardonio expressed great enthusiasm towards user security and building stronger relationships with regulators around the world.

He said:

This strategic decision is in line with our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security for our global ecosystem and expanding our close working relationships with global law enforcement and regulators. By enabling voluntary wallet address freezing of new additions to the SDN list and freezing previously added addresses, we will be able to further strengthen the positive use of stablecoin technology and promote a secure stablecoin ecosystem for all users.

Meanwhile, some crypto enthusiasts have welcomed this development as they believe it could have some positive effects on stablecoin adoption in terms of regulations and general usage.

Breaking: @Tether_to Public statement to comply with regulators’ demand to have freezable wallets for security. This is the meaning of bullishness @Tether_to And the US government is working together to bring about the US Stable Coin Act and its adoption globally.#tether#USDT, pic.twitter.com/E0eCC1skxf – Martyparty (@martypartymusic) 9 December 2023

Mysterious USDT Transaction

In other news, Tether Treasury transferred $60 million worth of USDT to a “mysterious fund/entity” on December 8.

The development was revealed by blockchain analytics firm LookOnChain, which also said that Tether had transferred a total of $1.76 billion USDT to this fund/institution since October 20, which has been further distributed to other exchanges.

Being the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, massive transactions of this size are bound to draw attention to Tether due to its importance in the crypto ecosystem.

At the time of writing, USDT has continued its stellar performance in 2023 and has achieved a market capitalization of $90 billion. This value represents more than 70% dominance in the stablecoin market.

The total crypto market cap on the daily chart is valued at $1.592 trillion. Source: Total Chart on Tradingview.com

Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com