Tether joins El Salvador's "Freedom Visa" program, requires $1M Bitcoin investment bitcoinist.com

El Salvador, along with Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has introduced a new citizenship-by-investment program, the “Adopting El Salvador Freedom Visa Program”, aimed at attracting 1,000 individuals willing to make significant investments in the country. Is. Using Bitcoin or USDT.

Successful applicants will receive a residency visa, a pathway to citizenship, and the opportunity to become integral contributors to the “socio-economic transformation” of El Salvador.

Tether selected as technology provider for El Salvador

In collaboration with Tether, the government of El Salvador announced the launch of the program. Its objective is to create an environment where individuals can actively shape the future of the country by catalyzing economic expansion and driving transformative social change.

The initiative focuses on establishing El Salvador as a global hub for “cutting-edge” technology, financial innovation, culture, security, and social progress.

According to the announcement, applicants must meet the eligibility criteria and deposit a non-refundable $999 in Bitcoin or USDT during the streamlined application process to participate in the program. Upon approval, the deposit will be credited towards the required $1 million investment in Bitcoin or USDT, which secures the Freedom Visa and paves the way to citizenship.

Tether’s role as a technology enabler supports the initiative by providing the necessary technology and payments infrastructure. In this regard, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said:

Our collaboration with the Government of El Salvador marks an important moment for Tether as a technology provider. This initiative highlights our commitment to supporting cities and communities in their pursuit of financial freedom and innovation. This represents a unique opportunity for us to use our technological capabilities to drive growth and innovation in the region. Being selected as the technology provider underlines the importance of strong infrastructure in driving meaningful change. This partnership reinforces our dedication to advancing technology, empowering nations and enabling individuals to invest in a future where innovation and progress go hand in hand.

social development and economic development

The program aims to finance critical social development projects including improvements in education, medical infrastructure, essential services, transportation and communication networks.

As announced, these initiatives seek to lay the foundation for a more prosperous future for all Salvadorans while uplifting communities and establishing El Salvador as an icon of progress in Central America.

Adriana Meira, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of El Salvador, expressed the importance of the program in economic growth and innovation. The streamlined application process and emphasis on visionary contributions to the country’s development underscore El Salvador’s dedication to inclusive development. Meera concluded:

This collaboration represents an important milestone in our dedication to economic growth and innovation. The ‘Adopting El Salvador Freedom Visa Program’ provides an extraordinary opportunity for individuals to actively participate in shaping the prosperous future of our nation.

