Tether drops $500 million bomb on Bitcoin mining expansion

Stablecoin issuer Tether is making a significant contribution to Bitcoin mining with the goal of dominating this highly stacked market.

According to newly appointed CEO Paolo Ardoino, the company is looking to invest $500 million in the next six months. Building new mining facilities and acquiring stock in already existing mining companies are two aspects of this bold expansion.

Tether has made some significant progress to rank among the top Bitcoin mining businesses worldwide.

The company’s proposed half-billion-dollar investment is a major step that could take the $87 billion stablecoin operator to new heights in a highly competitive market like cryptocurrency mining.

JUST IN: Tether plans to spend $500 million to become one of the world’s biggest #Bitcoin miners 👀 With mines in 🇺🇾 Uruguay, 🇵🇾 Paraguay and 🇸🇻 El Salvador, they aim to increase their share to 1% of the total #Bitcoin hash rate pic.twitter.com/S0NIUdZU30 – Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) 16 November 2023

Ardoino, who will become Tether’s CEO in December, emphasized that mining is a gradual learning and growth process for his team. He clarified that there is no rush to become the largest miner globally.

He said this approach underlined a commitment to a measured and informed strategy rather than a rush to dominate the mining landscape, as he considered the focus on sustainable growth and long-term success in the mining sector.

Tether recently purchased a large stake in Northern Data AG, a Bitcoin mining operation headquartered in Frankfurt, and issued the company a $610 million line of credit. This strategic positioning is part of Tether’s broader initiative to diversify beyond its primary USDT stablecoin business.

“For us mining is something we have to learn and develop over time. We are in no rush to become the biggest miner in the world, Ardoino said.

Tether aims to establish mining operations in strategically important regions such as El Salvador, Paraguay and Uruguay.

In an effort to increase its computational capacity to reach 1% of the Bitcoin mining network, the organization is making this effort.

Ardonio outlined a corporate strategy of building mining facilities in selected countries with capacities ranging from 40 to 70 megawatts (MW).

Bitcoin retreated to the $36K area. Chart: tradingview.com

Tether plans to increase its direct mining capacity to 450 MW by the end of 2025, with a goal of 120 MW by the end of 2023.

According to Ardoino, who spoke to Bloomberg, about $150 million has been set aside for the direct mining initiative, some of which is currently being distributed to new sites.

We’re very close to adding another extremely powerful piece of the puzzle @Tether_to Ecosystem. A total of 5 mind-blowing projects for 2024 (and counting).

These could end some of the popular Web2 centralized services forever. Pure real world ecosystem aka “things…” – Paolo Ardoino 🍐 (@paoloardoino) 12 November 2023

Tether has a big goal by 2024

With a total of five incredible initiatives and counting planned for 2024, Ardonio said they are about to complete the Tether ecosystem with another “powerful piece of the puzzle.”

According to Ardonio, some of these have the potential to permanently collapse many well-known Web2 centralized services.

The company has already said it intends to use a self-custodial wallet to store up to 15 percent of its earnings in bitcoin. With 2% of its current assets held in Bitcoin, Tether also announced a Q1 net profit of $1.48 billion this year.

Meanwhile, miners are taking advantage of the opportunity to profit from Bitcoin’s recent surge as the cryptocurrency’s “halving” event is set to occur in April 2024.

Mining is an energy-intensive process that has seen a boom in activity, although its profitability has still not returned to its 2021 peak.

The latest data shows that since the beginning of November, earnings per unit of processing power have increased from $70 to more than $81.

Source: bitcoinist.com