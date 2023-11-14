Tether attributes USDT rise to ETF enthusiasm, emerging markets

Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market cap, has been breaking new records throughout 2023, with its market capitalization increasing by at least $20 billion so far this year.

According to data from blockchain data provider Whale Alert, Tether has mined 22.75 billion USDT so far this year, with at least 4 billion USDT issued in the past four weeks.

After starting the year with a market cap of approximately $66 billion, Tether USDT continues to gain momentum, with its market cap exceeding $80 billion in April 2023. According to data, the USDT market cap briefly reached $87 billion on November 14. CoinGecko.

Tether USDT all-time market cap. Source: CoinGecko

According to a spokesperson for Tether, the ongoing USDT rise should be attributed to two major reasons, one being the ongoing excitement in the market around the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

“Interest in Bitcoin from institutional investors is increasing due to excitement over the potential of a Bitcoin ETF,” a Tether representative said.

According to a company spokesperson, Tether’s record-breaking growth has also been fueled by rising demand in emerging markets. The USDT stablecoin is “rapidly establishing itself as the de facto digital dollar” for all emerging markets and developing countries, the representative said.

“In fact, many countries are suffering from the devaluation of their national currencies against the dollar, so all communities living in those countries are seeking protection […] “USDT is the most reliable asset for them.”

Citing public information from the Brazilian government, Tether said USDT accounts for 80% of all crypto transactions in Brazil. “This pattern is similar to that in dozens of other countries,” the representative said.

While Tether is seeing this surge, some leading stablecoins like Circle K USDC (USDC) have failed to gain much momentum in 2023. After reaching a peak of $55 billion in June 2022, the USDC market capitalization has gradually dropped and continued to decline in 2023. Since January 2023, USDC has lost $20 billion, or approximately 45%, in market value. According to CoinGecko, at the time of writing, USDC has a market capitalization of $24 billion.

