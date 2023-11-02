Testing of extraordinary contra-rotating floating wind turbines to begin

A highly innovative turbine that could halve the cost of offshore wind is ready for testing in Norway. The 19-metre (62-ft), 30-kilowatt, contra-rotating vertical-axis turbine is a prototype of a design that could grow to unprecedented size and power.

Most wind turbines look like a propeller mounted on a stick – which is fine, except once you take the concept to the deep sea, where the vast majority of the world’s best wind energy resources are, and scale it up. , it’s a design that makes less and less sense. All the heavy parts are at the very top, so it is difficult and expensive to build and maintain a floating version that doesn’t want to tip over in the wind.

This is what makes World Wide Wind (WWW)’s contra-rotating VAWT such an attractive option. All the heavy generator business is housed right below – in fact, under the water and beneath the turbine’s floating pontoon. This adds enough weight to the bottom to keep the whole thing from tipping over into the water, requiring only a set of mooring anchors.

Anatomy of a contra-rotating floating VAWT

worldwide wind

The generator’s rotor and stator are coupled to a pair of vertical-axis turbines, each driving three blades at 45 degrees to the main tower shaft. The lower turbine is set to rotate in one direction, and the upper turbine, mounted on a pole that runs down the middle of the lower turbine, is set to rotate in the other direction.

The blades are simple and stable, and derive useful torque from the wind in the same manner as a sailboat.

“The only time it won’t pick up speed is if it’s going straight upwind or straight downwind,” WDW CTO Hans Bernhoff told us in an interview last year. “As a vertical axis blade rotates around, it more or less gets torque over 300 degrees of 360.”

The generator resistance can be managed by microseconds to control the speed of the turbine.

Thus, whatever direction the wind is blowing, the floating double VAWT passively tilts to an optimal angle, and the two turbines begin rotating in opposite directions, effectively doubling that speed. On which the “rotor” is rotating in the “stator”.

“You can think of it as a way to double your power output, or cut your generator costs in half,” Trond Lutdal, former CEO of WDW, told us. “So it’s lower cost, it’s more scalable, and any maintenance happens below rather than hundreds of feet up in the air.”

Towers can grow to unprecedented size and strength

worldwide wind

The torque exerted on the structure by the wind is effectively neutralized by the two opposing rotations. On top of this, the conical sweep of each rotor reduces the speed of the blade tip, and creates less wake effect behind it, so in practical wind farm conditions, the company says they can be positioned closer together. Can generate more energy from a given area and reduce connection cabling.

Using some interesting material choices, WDW says it sees a clear way to get these machines to a whopping height of 400 meters (1,312 feet), at which point a single tower can generate a whopping 40 megawatts of power. – which is almost twice that of the world’s largest wind turbines. could – and more importantly, it could massively reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for offshore wind to well below US$50/MWh – that of regular horizontal-axis towers by 2027. Less than half the cost.

So they’re a very exciting prospect, as well as a fascinating thing to look at, which is why we’re delighted to hear that the team has reached an agreement to begin testing a small-scale prototype in partnership with AF Gruppen. Signed, which is one of these. Norway’s largest industrial manufacturing group.

AF Gruppen and World Wide Wind have signed an agreement to test the first prototype of the device

worldwide wind

The 19-metre prototype will be tested at the AF’s Environmental Base in Vats, located on the heart-stoppingly beautiful south-eastern Norwegian coast, in the middle of the hills, on the banks of the Fjord, not far from the Fjord. One of Slartibartfast’s greatest and strangest works.

Although no timetable has been set for this testing, the company says its next prototype will be a larger 1.5-MW pilot, with testing scheduled to begin in the early 2025s – and a commercial 24 MW capacity before 2030. It is expected to launch a 25-megawatt turbine, which if launched today would be the world’s largest offshore turbine by a good margin.

“We are very proud to have tested our first prototype in collaboration with AF Gruppen,” WDW’s new CEO Björn Simonsen said in a press release, “and we look forward to the launch and subsequent testing program as well as exploring further opportunities.” look forward for. Collaboration. We greatly appreciate the support we have received so far from the AF team and are very grateful that they are letting us use their yard at Watts for testing.”

bring it on! If these giant machines do what they say on the tin, the world will need them tomorrow.

Source: World Wide Wind

Source: newatlas.com