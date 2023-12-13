Testimony completed in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, verdict expected next month

NEW YORK (AP) — Testimony in former President Donald Trump’s civil trading fraud trial concluded Wednesday after 10 weeks, 40 witnesses and fireworks in the courtroom. But at least a month is left for the decision to come.

Closing arguments are scheduled for January 11, and Judge Arthur Engoron has said he expects the case to be decided by the end of that month. The case threatens to disrupt the 2024 Republican front-runner’s real estate empire and even prevent him from doing business in his native state.

Read more: Jury will soon begin deliberating on merits of charges in Trump civil lawsuit

The decision is up to the judge because New York Attorney General Letitia James brought the case under state law that does not allow juries.

“In a strange way, I’m going to miss this trial,” Engoron thought aloud before the final hours of testimony Wednesday, which were about accounting standards.

James’ lawsuit accuses Trump, his company and key executives — including sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — of defrauding banks and insurers by falsifying financial statements, which inflated the former president’s wealth by billions of dollars. Happened.

The lawsuit claims the documents include his Trump Tower penthouse in New York and his Mar-a-Lago club and home in Florida, as well as the values ​​of major and personally significant properties such as golf courses, hotels, Wall Street office buildings. Has been detected. even more.

The defendants deny any wrongdoing, and Trump has made this abundantly clear on the witness stand, in the courtroom and in frequent comments on his Truth social platform.

“Absolute hit job,” he decried in an all-caps post on Wednesday, reiterating his complaints that “there was no jury, no victims.” Both James and the judge are Democrats, and Trump has called the case a partisan attack.

Trump not only testified but voluntarily sat in on several other days of the trial. He was not there on Wednesday to see the testimony conclude. James, who attended with some regularity, watched from the courtroom audience.

Trump suffered a significant legal setback even before the trial, when Engron ruled that he was involved in fraud. The judge ordered that a receiver take control of some of the former president’s assets, but an appeals court has blocked that order for now.

The lawsuit relates to remaining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsification of business records. James is seeking fines of more than $300 million and wants Trump to be banned from doing business in New York.

The trial gave the court and the audience a tour of Trump’s properties — sometimes quite literally, such as when a real estate broker played drone video of Mar-a-Lago while testifying for the defense.

Much of the testimony included deep knowledge of loan underwriting, property valuation methods, and financial practices. For every magazine-like photo of Trump’s wealth, there were several pages of accounting rules or rows of charts and spreadsheets.

The proceedings included extensive and sometimes fiery testimony from the former president. His three adult children and his former fixer turned enemy Michael Cohen also took the stand.

Trump’s out-of-court comments became an issue in the trial, leading to a restraining order that barred all participants from publicly commenting on the judge’s staff. The order, which Trump has condemned and his lawyers are appealing, comes after the judge vilified the principal law clerk.

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed.

Source: www.pbs.org