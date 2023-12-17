Tesla is facing several lawsuits over crashes related to its Autosteer feature.

The automaker this week recalled 2 million vehicles equipped with Autopilot technology.

The plaintiffs argue that the recall proves the company knew the technology was dangerous, Bloomberg reports.

Following the recall of 2 million vehicles equipped with its Autopilot technology this week, plaintiffs in lawsuits against Tesla argue that the move proves the automaker knew its self-driving technology was dangerous, according to a new report from Bloomberg. was dangerous when it was sent to the market.

Tesla is facing multiple lawsuits over accidents — some fatal — linked to the company’s Autosteer technology, which aims to assist drivers in changing lanes and automatically adjust cruise control settings in traffic.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began a formal investigation of the EV company’s driver-assistance technology in 2021. The recall announced by the agency on Wednesday addresses an issue in which the technology does not do enough to ensure that drivers pay attention while the Autosteer feature is on. Is on.

A recall notice issued by Tesla this week says, “In some circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, the prominence and scope of the feature’s controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse of the SAE Level 2 Advanced Driver-Assistance feature.” Could.”

Bloomberg reported that some plaintiffs in the cases against Tesla see the recall notice – which affects 2 million vehicles on the road – as evidence that the company knew the Autopilot feature was dangerous when it launched.

“We believe Tesla knew there was a problem and this recall confirms it,” Adam Baumel, an attorney working on a case related to a 2019 fatal crash in Florida, said about the recall, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla representatives did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

According to the Tesla Deaths Database, a total of 393 people have died in incidents involving Tesla vehicles. Of those deaths, at least 95 people have died in Teslas that either caught fire or while the vehicle’s Autopilot feature was engaged.

According to The Washington Post report, at least eight deaths occurred when Autopilot was being used on roads where the feature should not have been enabled, including one case when a vehicle went straight through a T intersection. Was.

In November, a Florida judge allowed a lawsuit against Tesla to proceed after finding “reasonable evidence” that Elon Musk and other Tesla executives knew the company’s automated driving software was faulty.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Jeremy Banner, whose Tesla Model 3 ran under a tractor-trailer while the Autopilot system was on, causing his death in 2019.

