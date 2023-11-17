Tesla’s market share fell to a new low in the third quarter

Ying Yong during the ground-breaking ceremony for a Tesla factory in Shanghai on January 7, 2019. – Musk presided over the ground-breaking ceremony for a Shanghai factory that will allow the electric-car maker to avoid the China-US tariff crossfire and sell. Straight into the world’s largest market for “green” vehicles. (Photo by STR/AFP) / China Out (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Last December, I wrote about why Tesla’s market share is going to decline in 2023. My logic was simple. After purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk began singling out the people most likely to buy TeslaTSLA. Those who were most happy with Musk’s actions were the least likely to buy a Tesla.

I hinted that there are some benefits to working for Tesla. For one thing, competitors are racing to catch up, so even consumers who want an alternative may have trouble finding one. Additionally, Tesla orders have historically been backlogged, so many customers who were waiting patiently for a Tesla will probably go ahead and complete their purchases.

But within three months, several commentators declared that my analysis had not stood the test of time, or that Tesla’s market share was declining simply because it could not keep up with demand.

However, I have discussed those topics in the original article. I did not expect Tesla’s market share to decline within three months due to its backlog. I literally wrote, “There aren’t enough options to meet demand if a large portion of potential Tesla customers decide to look elsewhere.” Furthermore, there will certainly be a natural decline in market share as competitors race to catch up.

The question I raise is whether the decline in market share would be greater due to Musk’s behavior on Twitter (now “X”). There have been several published reports that the value of X has declined significantly from Musk’s purchase price. Advertisers fled after Musk made several controversial decisions. Is it really hard to believe that this will affect Tesla sales?

Cox Automotive’s third-quarter electric vehicle sales report was released last month. The report said Tesla’s market share has fallen to 50%, the lowest on record, and down from about 65% in the same quarter last year.

I want to quote from the report’s press release, given that one of my critics said my article was “as old as goat’s milk.” Note that he used the same language I used in that article from last December:

“However, Tesla’s share of the EV segment continues to decline, reaching 50% in the third quarter, the lowest level on record and down from 62% in the first quarter.”

I think my article is decent, but it will wear out over time. Yes, Tesla sales have actually increased year-over-year, which is completely expected given the rapid growth of the EV market. And yes, this decline in market share was bound to happen naturally with competitors entering the market.

But it’s hard to argue that Musk isn’t making it worse. As I noted a year ago, I was aware of plenty of accounts of people canceling orders based on Musk’s Twitter comments and decisions. There have also been articles focusing on this very thing (for example).

While it’s impossible to estimate how much of the decline in market share is related to Musk’s protests, I saw a recent comment on X that reiterated my view about the damage to the brand. Longtime Tesla shareholder and investment advisor Ross Gerber wrote:

Gerber, who apparently later deleted her comments, had previously criticized Musk’s decision to buy Twitter. Still, Gerber said at the time, “I’m never betting against this guy.” Looks like that won’t happen now.

Tesla shares have given a tremendous boost to investors in the last one year. In 2022, the high-flying stock is down nearly 70%, which is enough to unsettle even the most staunch shareholder. But this year, Tesla has made a strong comeback, with shares rising 116% year-to-date.

Yet even after this strong recovery, the stock is down about 34% from where it was at the beginning of 2022. Clearly, Tesla has faced some turmoil due to Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter acquisition. The consequences of the decision to buy Twitter have caused so much damage to Twitter that it cannot be fixed overnight.

The EV revolution is still in its early stages, and Tesla is not going away. But Musk’s Twitter distractions will continue to pose serious challenges in the years to come. As Tesla tries to get itself in order, investors may want to gear up. The road back to all-time highs could be a long and winding one.

Robert Rapier is a chemical engineer in the energy industry. Robert has over 25 years of international engineering experience in the chemical, oil and gas and renewable energy industries, and holds several patents related to his work. He has worked in the fields of oil refining, oil production, synthetic fuels, energy from biomass and alcohol production. He is a utility forecaster at Investing Daily and author of the book Power Plays: Energy Options in the Age of Peak Oil. Robert has appeared on 60 Minutes, The History Channel, CNBC, Business News Network, CBC, and PBS, and his energy-themed articles have appeared in numerous media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Christian Science Monitor, and The New York Times. Economist.

