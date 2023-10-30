Tesla's latest round of price cuts means its vehicle prices now rival the average car in the US

Tesla has long dominated the electric car market, but the brand’s market share has fallen slightly in 2023.

Citing data from Cox Automotive, Reuters reported that about 300,000 battery-powered cars were sold in the United States during the third quarter, but Tesla accounted for only half of them – the lowest share on record. This is less than the 62% of the market claimed by Tesla in the first quarter.

Perhaps adjusting to this decline in demand, Tesla cut the price of its Model 3 and Model Y again in October, while also making changes to the performance of these cars.

According to Bloomberg, the starting price of the Model 3 dropped by $1,250 to $38,990, while the Model Y’s price was cut by $2,000, bringing the starting price of its Long Range Edition to $48,490.

Tesla cut prices earlier in the year, trying to fend off competition from other electric vehicle rivals. But this latest move could cost the company as much as $1.2 billion a year as investors Gary Black noted On X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said that instead of cutting prices, Tesla should educate potential customers about the affordable running costs, availability of charging stations and impressive driving range on a single charge of its series of zero-tailpipe-pollution cars. The focus should be on advertising.

Meanwhile, Ross Gerber, co-founder and CEO of wealth management firm Gerber Kawasaki Inc., told Bloomberg that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s increased engagement with right-wing politics after the Will be in the demographic.

The low prices of electric vehicles are a big advantage for potential customers. According to Deloitte’s 2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study, one of the biggest barriers to purchasing an electric car in the United Kingdom, Belgium and France is cost.

But choice is also a factor in consumer purchasing decisions, and increased competition from brands like Ford, General Motors and BMW is probably chipping away at Tesla’s space.

While investors may be skeptical of Tesla’s decisions, motorists looking to move from cars running on dirty fuel to clean electric versions will certainly benefit – while also benefiting the planet from less pollution. Which leads to global warming.

