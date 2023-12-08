Tesla's efforts in supercomputers, which have a market value of potentially $500 billion, have suffered a major blow following the departure of its chief.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Ganesh Venkataramanan, Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer project lead, has left the company, according to people familiar with the matter, in a blow to the automaker’s self-driving technology efforts.

Venkataramanan, who led the Dojo project for the past five years, left the EV maker last month, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Peter Bannon, a former Apple Inc. executive and Tesla director for the past seven years, is now leading the project.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and company representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Dojo system is a Tesla-designed supercomputer built to train the machine learning models behind the EV maker’s self-driving systems. Computers take data captured by vehicles and process it faster to improve the company’s algorithms. Analysts have said Dojo could be a major competitive advantage, and earlier this year Morgan Stanley estimated it could add $500 billion to Tesla’s value.

Musk has said that the carmaker plans to invest more than $1 billion on Project Dojo by the end of 2024. The Tesla leader first shared plans for the supercomputer in 2019 before formally announcing it in 2021.

Dojo is powered by a custom D1 chip designed by Venkataramanan, Bannon, and many other big names in the silicon industry. Venkataramanan previously worked at Advanced Micro Devices Inc., while Tesla’s staff includes chip designers and many other veterans. The recently departed executive founded Tesla’s AI hardware and silicon teams in 2016.

In recent weeks, Tesla also installed hardware for Dojo at a centralized location in Palo Alto, California, two of the people said. Dojo relies on multiple data centers in different locations.

As of Wednesday, Venkatramanan did not appear in Tesla’s internal directories, one of the people said. At least one other member of the group is also gone. The reason behind the departures could not be immediately known, but they are a blow to the expensive and technically advanced project.

Tesla previously relied on Nvidia Corp’s supercomputers to power its AI-based systems, while Dojo will compete with offerings from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and IBM. In July, Tesla said it had begun production of the Dojo supercomputer system. It is being manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a maker of the chips used by Apple.

Last year, another key artificial intelligence player at Tesla departed: Andrzej Karpathy, who led AI efforts at the carmaker. Karpathy has since joined OpenAI.

Source: fortune.com