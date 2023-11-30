Tesla’s Cybertruck is two years late and still crazy

Paul Snyder has mixed feelings about Tesla’s Cybertruck, the first of which will be unveiled Thursday during an event for investors and fans in Austin, Texas. One of them is horror.

When Tesla revealed the vehicle’s design in November 2019, their first reaction was a question. “Like, what’s going on over there?” says Snyder, chair of the transportation design program at the College of Creative Design in Detroit. triangular, flat, pointed thing As he puts it, “A complete departure from the conventions and rules for car design as they have been taught in the West for the last 100 years.” Cybertruck also saw Tesla reject the smooth lines of its latest smash hit, the Model Y SUV, in favor of a design that Snyder found almost aggressive, oozing martial aggression. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear that this was done intentionally. “We want to be the leader in apocalyptic technology,” he said in 2020.

And yet the Cybertruck also strikes fear in Snyder. “I have to respect the fact that this is the best thing some people have seen,” he says. While mass production of the truck has not yet begun (and won’t happen until 2025, according to Musk), Snyder has already begun to see its influence in the subtle angular shapes in his students’ designs and competitors’ concept vehicles. He says it’s possible the Cybertruck has already changed the world of automotive design.

Four years after its chaotic debut on a stage in Los Angeles — at one point, Tesla’s design head broke the truck’s supposedly unbreakable armored glass, causing Musk to loudly say, “Oh my God” — the car industry is under scrutiny. Those who say that the Cybertruck’s unique design still repels, intrigues, and fascinates. At this point, the biggest surprise might be that the electric-car maker is sticking to this thing and doesn’t appear to have softened its design too much.

“Tesla showed a concept and really wanted to build that concept,” says Dale Harrow, president and director of the Intelligent Mobility Design Center at the Royal College of Art London. In the automotive business, designers create concept cars to demonstrate new technology and experiment with new vehicle forms and materials. They often look strange—but that’s because they’re not real. Not with the Cybertruck. Harrow says Tesla is “really sticking to its guns on this.” To see what the latest Cybertruck looks like, come back to WIRED.com on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for our live blog of the Tesla event.

tough choices

A theme of the Cybertruck’s off-kilter aesthetic is simplicity – straight lines, bare surfaces, sharp corners. Taking that approach actually makes building the thing more complicated.

In the photos Harrow shows of the Cybertruck’s final design, its side panels are clean and flat – “a very difficult technical thing to achieve,” he says. Straight lines are not commonly used in automotive design, as surfaces that are actually flat may actually appear as if they are sagging or concave, depending on the angle and environment. To compensate, Harrow believes, Tesla appears to have placed “crowns” on the hood, front bumper and even the windshield of the final vehicle, small and subtle against the dominant lines of the vehicle. Bends are made to give the design “more surface tension” and prevent this. Appear concave. Perfection can be achieved only with a little imperfection.

The vehicle’s stainless steel exterior panels, which Tesla has dubbed an “exoskeleton” because it provides crash resistance from the outside, potentially create production constraints that do not exist in vehicles made of more traditional materials finished with a coat of paint. . Stainless steel resists corrosion and allows Tesla to avoid the expensive, complex and environmentally damaging process of painting. (The company’s Fremont, Calif.-based factory was fined last year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for air pollution violations related to its paint shop.)

Source: www.wired.com