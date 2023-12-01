Tesla's Cybertruck hits the market with a high price and lots of challenges CNN Business

cnn-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk presided over the delivery of the company’s long-awaited Cybertruck, four years after it was first unveiled. But while there wasn’t much new information since the original presentation, a new price went live on Tesla’s website shortly after.

While the event featured typical Musk flash, with grandiose predictions about “the future” and videos of the Cybertruck driving on snow, it provided little new information. Even the pricing on Tesla’s website, which allowed people to place a $250 deposit to place their order, did not include traditional car-buying experiences like choosing options. There was no discussion of practicalities like front trunk space, or anything beyond the company’s current 250-mile range estimate.

However, the website revealed that the top-of-the-line model will be dubbed the “Cyberbeast”.

With a starting price of $60,990 before federal tax credits, the Tesla Cybertruck comes in at $20,000 more than the base model that was originally discussed at the vehicle’s debut in 2019. The company originally said the Cybertruck would be priced under $40,000, but the pandemic and subsequent period of high inflation forced the company to walk back that promise.

And even then, it will only be “available in 2025”, the Tesla website said.

If you want one in 2024, be prepared to spend around $80,000.

In terms of cost alone, the Cybertruck is entering an electric vehicle market crowded with vehicles in the same price range. It is not just a pickup, but also an SUV. It’s a factor that is already reducing sales of some electric vehicles, particularly in the luxury market, as automakers flood that price range while trying to launch their own electric manufacturing operations. .

He also claimed its “sports-car-like” performance and showed a video of the Cybertruck pulling a Porsche 911 on a trailer while he raced the Porsche 911 down a drag strip. In fairness, Porsche 911 sports cars aren’t sold on the basis of raw acceleration. Of course, neither are pickup trucks, so it’s unclear how much of a selling point this will be.

But Tesla’s site only gives that acceleration figure for the CyberBeast version of the truck, which costs about $100,000. The truck’s 11,000-pound towing capacity, also mentioned in the presentation, is only shown All-wheel-drive versions cost $80,000 or $100,000.

Brian Moody, executive editor of Kelley Blue Book, said the truck’s price range may not be as big of a problem compared to high-end trucks already on the market. The range of prices that Tesla offers is limited.

,Moody’s said in a statement that, because Tesla basically has a version of the truck with some minor modifications, they do not have the benefit of a very low-priced truck as well as a very tall and heavy-duty, super-capable truck. Get. E-mail.

Tesla has about 2 million reservations for the Cybertruck, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who is bullish on the company. He said he expects only 30% to 40% of those reservations will be converted into sales. The bigger problem may be production issues Musk admits the company faces in trying to ramp up truck production, especially with competition from electric pickups from Ford, GM and Rivian.

“Accelerating production is a difficult task, but Tesla has been here before,” he said, referring to past product introductions such as the Model 3 sedan. But he cautioned, “It’s a much more complex market for them to navigate.”

Looking like a close relative of high-end kitchen equipment, the Cybertruck didn’t look like anything else on the road when it was first unveiled in 2019, and it still doesn’t. Standing out was the main point of its strange, angular all-metal look: Musk hoped to make a statement with something that wasn’t just another big truck.

But Cybertruck’s capabilities like power and range are not all that different. The market has changed over the past four years during Tesla’s development and delays. That means, under its shiny skin, Tesla’s fancy new pickup is now more common than it even was when it first rolled into a customer’s driveway.

Electric motors can provide lots of pulling and hauling power and a truck’s simple size allows for lots of battery and long range. Tesla isn’t the only automaker looking to realize that potential.

Since that original debut nearly four years ago, Ford began selling the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, and Rivian R1T pickups have become fairly common sights on American roads. More recently, General Motors began production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV electric pickup. Stellantis’ Ram 1500 Rev electric truck will also enter production in late 2024.

This isn’t the competition-free environment of the time, and the Cybertruck’s capabilities don’t seem as remarkable as they did four years ago. Many of these other trucks have capabilities that come close to Tesla’s, and in some cases may even exceed them.

Musk has also repeatedly talked about how difficult it is to build the Cybertruck given its fundamental design.

The truck is made of unpainted stainless steel, a material not typically used for vehicles, as the material’s durability, which Musk has touted, makes it difficult to fabricate and repair. The huge stamping machines commonly used in auto factories to quickly bend metal into shape struggle with a strong metal like stainless steel.

It has a unibody design rather than a separate body and chassis, as are most large pickups. Unibody construction is more typical of crossover SUVs and small, light pickups such as the Ford Maverick. Generally, automakers use body-on-frame design for heavy duty trucks because it provides strength and flexibility when pulling heavy loads.

“There will be huge challenges in reaching mass production with the Cybertruck and making the Cybertruck cash flow positive,” Musk said in a recent investor call.

One advantage the Cybertruck may have is its overall size. According to Tesla, the Cybertruck is less than 19 feet long, which is slightly shorter than other full-size trucks. But Tesla claims its cargo bed, at more than six feet long, is slightly longer than average.

But, for the sake of overall body length, the Cybertruck may sacrifice front storage. It doesn’t have a long hood like other pickups, including electric ones from Ford and GM. This could mean the Tesla is short on “frunk” – or front trunk – space. Ample functional front space has been a big selling point, especially for Ford trucks.

The wedge shape of the truck – the sides of the cargo bed meet the roof of the truck – can also hinder access to the bed from the sides. Pickup users often reach over the side to unload items behind the cab.

The Cybertruck’s payload capacity, the weight it can carry in its cargo bed, is slightly higher than what competitors are currently producing. The Ford F-150 Lightning can tow up to 2,200 pounds. Still, the Ram will be able to tow up to 2,700 pounds, more than the 1500-rev Cybertruck.

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

