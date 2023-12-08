Tesla’s China market share continues to decline

Tesla’s China struggles continue, as the US OEM saw its monthly sales decline significantly year-on-year in November, continuing a trend of weak growth that began in August.

Tesla’s primary China rival BYD is seeing solid vehicle sales growth, and is potentially poised to become the market share leader in Q4. In an analysis last month titled “Tesla sells 33% of vehicles at below average cost, BYD overtakes,” our firm reported that BYD more than doubled Tesla’s China sales in October and BYD ” “Poised to overtake Tesla in quarterly BEV deliveries.” ,

Tesla falls further in China

In November, Tesla’s China-made EV sales fell nearly (-17.8%) year-on-year to 82,432 vehicles, the largest year-over-year decline since December 2022 when Tesla cut production and sales in response to rising inventory. Prices were cut.

Vehicle sales increased by about 14.3% MoM from October, a positive sign of improving stability seen since the peak of 93,680 vehicles in June. Despite 14.3% MoM growth, Tesla is still tracking less than half the number of BEVs as BYD and will need more than a month to maintain its lead globally.

November and December are typically the strongest seasonal months for China’s EV market, a common theme seen in other auto makers’ deliveries for the past month. December has also been the strongest month for Tesla – barring 2022 – so the real test for Tesla will be exceeding the June total as December has traditionally done in the past. This would represent MoM growth of ~13.6% and YoY growth of ~67.9%, reversing double-digit growth after 4 months of weakness.

In 2021, Tesla saw similar weakness in October and November, followed by a strong December. The 2023 refresh could follow that pattern with a strong December boost by the Model There will be a need but if it goes below 90,000 then China will be too big to ignore, and we will look for opportunities to buy at lower prices. We are still on the edge.

I/O Fund equity analyst Damien Robbins reported last month that Gigafactory Shanghai “has essentially maxed out in terms of vehicle volume, so the October pause raises more questions about how Tesla will gain market share in China.” How will it achieve. With BYD’s strong growth in Q3 and Tesla’s decline in September, the US EV maker saw its NEV market share decline by more than 300 bp QoQ, from 12.98% in Q2 to 9.89% in Q3. % happened.

The October halt saw a further decline in Tesla’s market share: Reuters reports that Tesla’s “share of the country’s EV market fell from 8.7% in September to 5.78% in October.” This marks a sharp decline in market share – down 1220 bp from 12.98% in the second quarter in just one quarter.

Tesla’s market share is declining as Tesla’s deliveries are lagging and rival deliveries are increasing; Tesla’s October sales rose 1% compared with 30.1% year over year for the passenger EV market. EV sales in November are projected to rise 29% year-on-year to about 940,000, according to the China Passenger Car Association. A CPCA official said that “every carmaker is trying to meet its sales targets by the end of the year.” In November, Tesla’s market growth rate of (-17.8%) compared to 29% year-on-year is setting the carmaker up for further market share losses as Chinese domestic rivals see strong growth in deliveries:

BYD’s NEV sales hit a record level and topped 300,000 for the second consecutive month, with BEV sales increasing 49% year-on-year to 170,150.

Great Wall’s NEV sales grew for the eighth consecutive month, increasing 143% year-on-year to 31,824 vehicles.

Changan’s NEV sales rose nearly 53% year-on-year to 50,598.

GAC’s NEV sales increased 49% year-on-year to 50,231 for the month and 80% year-on-year to 490,925 YTD.

BYD matches Tesla’s BEV market share

Due to China’s large population and the country’s importance in terms of demand, BYD is set to overtake Tesla in global sales in the next quarter.

BYD’s EV growth remained flat on a MoM basis in November, with growth down just 1% from October levels. However, November’s tally of 301,378 vehicles (BEV+PHEV) recorded deliveries above 300,000 for the second consecutive month. For direct comparison to Tesla, BEV sales increased 49% YoY and nearly 3% MoM to 170,150 units, bringing Q4 total sales so far to 335,655 vehicles. As a result, BYD poised to overtake Tesla’s BEV sales in Q4 – BYD is on track to surpass 500,000 BEVs delivered, while Tesla is projecting volume of at least 449,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter to reach its 1.8 million target for 2023.

With BYD’s strong growth in Q2 and Q3, coupled with a strong start to Q4, it is also on track , [+] It will soon become the top brand globally, snatching the throne from Tesla in terms of BEV market share. On a YTD basis as of Q3, Tesla had about 20.1% share of the BEV market, while BYD had 15.9%; However, in Q3, BYD matched Tesla’s market share at ~18%, according to Trendforce data. trendforce

on the team I/O Fund Trying to be quick and objective, last month it was highlighted to our readers that Tesla is likely to lose market share to BYD due to stalled growth in China. read that analysis Here,

For Q4, based on current growth rates and seasonal strength, BYD is set to surpass Tesla’s delivery numbers by 10% or more. Some of China’s leading EV brands, including BYD and Li Auto, have “either cut prices or increased royalties for customers since late November to boost year-end sales,” which could help BYD pursue such growth.

conclusion

The main story for Tesla investors remains the margin picture, and when the margins will bottom out as automotive and gross margins continue to decline. We’ve outlined this in detail here: “Tesla’s Margins: How Low Will They Go?”

Tesla is headed for a weaker position in China than what the mainstream media is currently reporting, as vehicle deliveries have been relatively weak in the back half of the year, allowing main rival BYD to catch up quickly. Will go, to such an extent that it can overtake the top. Position in terms of market share. If not in Q4, then it seems inevitable in 2024.

China is a main market for Tesla for production, delivery and export, with Gigafactory Shanghai Tesla’s 1.32 million total deliveries during the third quarter account for ~52.1%. Although Tesla is enhancing the Model Y prices Over the past month, this decline in market share raises concerns that margins will continue to be impacted through Q4 and 2024.

