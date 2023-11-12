Tesla’s China crisis; Lucid commits to NACS: This week in EVs

Investing.com – Here’s your weekly pro recap of last week’s biggest headlines in the electric vehicle sector: Lucid commits to NACS in 2025; Tesla declines in China; And XPeng delivers big.

Lucid Motors adopts Tesla’s charging standard

Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) has joined the league of automakers adopting Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its electric vehicles. Lucid on Monday announced its decision to integrate NACS connectors into its EVs starting in 2025. Lucid’s vehicles, currently using the Combined Charging System (CCS), will be able to charge at Tesla Supercharger stations with an adapter.

The move follows in the footsteps of Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:NYSE:GM), making Lucid the latest in a growing list of carmakers choosing the Tesla standard charging connection. Others include Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (TYO:7267) (NYSE:HMC), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), BMW (ETR:BMWG) (OTC:BMWYY), Hyundai (KS:005380) (OTC Are. :HYMTF), Mercedes-Benz (ETR:MBGn) (OTC:MBGAF), and Fisker (NYSE:FSR).

Shares of LCID ended the week down 15.36%.

Tesla’s China crisis: market share decline and pricing adjustments

On the other side of the world, Tesla is facing challenges in China: The China Passenger Car Association reported a 2.6% month-on-month decline in Tesla’s October deliveries, with 72,115 China-made Tesla EVs reaching customers. Sales of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars increased marginally by 0.6% from last year.

Tesla’s focus on sales over profits in China has led to increased competition from domestic rivals. Despite offering discounts, Tesla saw its profit margins decline without increasing market share. In the third quarter, Tesla’s market share in China’s EV sector fell to 9.89%, from 12.98% in the previous quarter and 9.93% year over year.

To balance these challenges, Tesla China announced minor price adjustments for its Model 3 and Model Y Long Range variants. The Model 3 Long Range saw an increase of RMB 1,500 ($1 = 7.29 RMB), starting at RMB 297,400, while the price of the Model Y Long Range was adjusted by RMB 2,500, now starting at RMB 302,400.

Notably, only the long-range variants have seen price increases, leading to speculation about possible adjustments for other models in the near future.

TSLA shares ended the week down 3.5%.

Xpeng soars as deliveries surge

In contrast, Chinese EV maker XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is reaching new heights. The company’s October 2023 vehicle-delivery report revealed a record-breaking 20,002 smart EV deliveries, marking a 31% month-over-month increase and a staggering 292% year-over-year increase. With the increased production output, XPENG G6 achieved a remarkable one-month delivery volume of 8,741 units, solidifying its position as the leading battery electric SUV in the RMB200,000-250,000 price range.

XPeng is expected to reach 55-57K units in Q4 – a positive trajectory due to the substantial order backlog. Market expectations are high on increased volumes in the final months of 2023, continued orders for G6 and G9, potential benefits from LFP-P7i and margin improvement in the fourth quarter.

The company’s plans for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) were showcased at XPeng’s annual Tech Day on October 24. The deployment of some XNGP features, independent of high-definition maps, is set to expand to 50 cities by the end of the year. XPeng also announced a new ADAS function, AI Valet Driver, which will be accessible to specific customers by the end of 2023, with nationwide availability in 2024.

Adding to the excitement, XPeng unveiled the XPENG X9, a spacious 7-seater MPV with a sleek exterior design inspired by starship aesthetics, developed on the SEPA2.0 framework. The XPENG X9 will be showcased at Auto Guangzhou 2023 in November as the company’s flagship model.

XPEV shares ended the week down 12.55%.

