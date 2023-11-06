Tesla's cheapest EV ever is coming – and it could cost almost half the Model 3

According to Reuters, Tesla plans to enter the affordable electric car market by launching a €25,000 ($26,838) model, which will be produced at its factory near Berlin. The EV giant’s current cheapest offering is the Model 3 (above), which starts at around $39k / £40k / €42,000.

The source, who remained anonymous, failed to say when the model would go into production, but other sources told the news agency in September that Tesla was working on an innovation that would eliminate “almost all of the underbody.” EV in one piece”.

This is likely an extension of Tesla’s existing Gigacasting manufacturing process, which has already helped reduce the cost of Model Y production by die casting large areas of the vehicle (in this case, the front and rear structure of the Model Y) .

This follows the automaker’s unveiling of a new manufacturing process, which Musk claimed during Tesla’s 2023 investor day would be faster and more efficient.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Dubbed the unboxed process, it is based on the idea of ​​cell production, as opposed to a traditional production line, where different parts of the car are worked on in series and then completed during final assembly, rather than turning the entire vehicle around with an automated are brought together. Row from start to end.

Completing tasks faster and more accurately requires a deeper reliance on robotics – something Korean manufacturer Hyundai is rumored to be exploring as well.

Tesla’s German plant in Grünheide already produces the Model Y, but Reuters says the carmaker is going to double the plant’s capacity to one million vehicles a year, but would not confirm whether Tesla plans to expand. Whether the feature will need to be modified to accommodate the unboxed process. Mention.

Tesla is on its way to mass market appeal

(Image credit: Tesla)

Currently, one of the biggest barriers to electric vehicle ownership is cost, with battery and electric motor technology currently at a higher price than most internal combustion-engine rivals.

Tesla has already said it plans to sell 20 million electric vehicles by 2030, which is a huge undertaking. To put this in perspective, Kia conservatively predicted it would sell 1.6 million EVs in the same time frame.

According to Reuters, if Tesla achieves such a feat, the company will be twice as big as any automaker in history, with about 20 percent of the global vehicle market.

If Elon Musk has any chance of making this dream come true, this affordable model will be one of the most important factors in Tesla’s future success.

