(Bloomberg) — After two years of delays and production hurdles, Tesla Inc. has finally delivered the first Blade Runner-esque Cybertruck to customers.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk handed over a handful of vehicles to their new owners on Thursday, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The handover at Tesla’s Austin headquarters was part of a live-streamed launch event on X, the social media platform owned by Musk.

The Cybertruck comes in three configurations: rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and the so-called Cyberbeast. The cheapest version of the Cybertruck will cost $60,990, which is 50% more than the price Musk said when he announced the vehicle in 2019. That version won’t be a rear-wheel drive model with a 250-mile battery range. Available till 2025. Tesla is offering delivery next year for two more expensive models, including the Cyberbeast, which costs around $100,000.

“It’s more expensive than I thought,” said Gene Munster, managing partner of Deepwater Asset Management. “They need to increase production to keep the price down, and they know they can’t produce a lot of them next year. The reality is that the Cybertruck isn’t really out yet.”

Tesla shares fell 2% in extended trading at 5:15 p.m. New York time.

The Cybertruck marks Tesla’s first entry into the highly competitive pickup truck market in the US, and the move has been met with excitement as well as heavy criticism and skepticism. One analyst suggested last week that the automaker should cancel the Cybertruck altogether because it is unlikely to be profitable, while Musk himself has lamented how “extremely difficult” it is to produce the vehicle. .

When Tesla started taking deposits for the Cybertruck in 2019, it set starting prices at $39,900 to $69,900.

The EV maker’s website shows “potential savings” for the Cybertruck model, including federal tax credits and projected gas savings over three years. The company estimates that the cheapest version with that savings will cost $49,890.

Musk said Thursday that he is confident it will meet the needs of buyers, whether they are flash or utility. The Cybertruck is “a better truck than a truck, as well as a better sports car than a sports car,” Musk told the audience.

The fastest Cybertruck can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 2.6 seconds, as fast as the Porsche 911 Turbo S – though not as fast as the Tesla Model S plaid. Tesla says it can tow up to 11,000 pounds, which is more than the battery-powered Ford F-150 Lightning and some gas-fueled F-150 models. It also has 17-inches of ground clearance, more than all versions of the F-150 and the electric Rivian R1T pickup.

But the cheapest Cybertruck is thousands of dollars more than the commercial grade electric F-150, which starts at $49,995, and the base retail model starts at $54,995.

“It’s an incredibly useful truck,” Musk said. “It’s just I don’t like a grand showpiece.”

The Cyberbeast is capable of a range of over 440 miles by adding an additional toolbox-sized battery behind the cab in the bed. The specifications were confirmed by Tesla’s powertrain chief in a message on Twitter.

Tesla’s web page for the Cybertruck includes details Musk did not discuss during his presentation, including a “theater on wheels” with front and back touch screens and “recording studio sound dynamics.”

