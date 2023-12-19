Tesla's AI revolution: Morgan Stanley predicts explosive growth

SHANGHAI, China – Tesla Bot “Optimus” of Tesla is displayed at the Humanoid Robot 2023 World… [+] Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, July 6, 2023. (Photo credit should read CPhoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Future Publications via Getty Images

According to a leading investment research company, artificial intelligence is in its Big Bang moment.

Tesla TSLA Inc. (TSLA) officials last week unveiled new upgrades to the company’s bipedal robot Optimus. Researchers at Morgan Stanley MS believe the Cambrian explosion is imminent, which will lead to explosive growth for Tesla.

Investors should buy Austin shares. The Texas-based company is simply in weakness.

Let’s be clear. Researchers at Morgan Stanley believe Tesla is going to do something really big with the Optimus. According to their December 15 research report, analysts expect a moment of Cambrian explosion, when AI will move beyond intensive number crunching and chatbot software to intelligent, aware humanoid robots.

Scientists know from fossil data that organic life began on Earth about 538 million years ago. Organisms gained mobility, the ability to move independently. This was a big explosive moment. Scientists believe that everything changed after this moment, leading to human evolution.

Optimus has the potential to make a big splash in robotics. Morgan researchers believe this could disrupt 30% of the global labor market opportunity, worth $30 trillion.

A lot of things have to fall into place for this to happen. Optimus was introduced in 2021 due to widespread skepticism in the research community. Scientists felt that the claims being made by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk were unrealistic, as Tesla had not started hiring employees. Tech journalists turned the original Optimus announcement into a meme, featuring a dancing human dressed as Optimus.

Musk pegged Dojo for 2022 and earlier this year committed to spending $1 billion for development. The AI ​​supercomputer collects, analyzes and becomes the calculation engine for all the data from the Tesla full self-driving software suite. Dojo is also the motor for Tesla’s computer vision and processing algorithms. Morgan researchers see the Dojo and the millions of Tesla vehicles collecting data around the world as a foundation to drive the rapid development of Optimus.

However, investors should apply the brakes.

The Morgan Stanley story is big, and possibly widespread.

Tesla is miles ahead of competitors when it comes to software development. Popular electric vehicles are software defined, meaning that code underlies every aspect of design, development, and operation. According to the National Highway Safety Traffic Safety Association, safety recalls have also become simple over-the-air software updates, such as fixing software glitches on an iPhone.

The problem for Tesla bulls is that the EV maker is still valued primarily as a car company. Conversations about AI bipedal robots are unlikely to happen in the near future.

Morgan researchers came up with a $380 price target. They base this number on $86 for the core Tesla auto business; $82 for Tesla Mobility, a not-yet-released ride hailing service; $41 for third-party software, Tesla operates an app store for vehicle operating systems; Tesla Energy, $48 for its solar and battery business; $8 for Tesla insurance; and $115 for Network Services, its premium connectivity business.

This all sounds great, however, Morgan analysts are valuing Tesla shares based on businesses that don’t actually exist yet. And while Optimus may be in the Cambrian moment where organisms achieve mobility, 538 million years is a long time to show the fruits of new technology – even for Musk’s fanatics. Meanwhile, actual sales and profits still matter.

Tesla is an amazing business, run by a true visionary, Elon Musk. However, most investors should own Tesla for its automotive story. This business is extremely attractive due to excellent product planning, continuous improvement in operational excellence and Tesla’s leading position in the race for EV adoption.

Many Western investors often forget the importance of EVs. They are thinking at a very provincial level. The auto market is global and clearly moving toward EV adoption. Getting there as quickly as possible brings clear benefits as a company. bloomberg nef Global EV sales are reported to have quadrupled since 2020 to 41 million units. 80% of that fleet is in China and Europe. and on analysts Cox Automotive Noted in October that EV sales in the United States are on track to reach 1 million units during 2023, a first. Older automakers are mostly ceding this vibrant long-term market to Tesla as they resort to protecting their margins in the short term. This is not a winning strategy. Traditional car companies now need to invest in software defined vehicles and electrification to compete on the global stage. China is the world’s largest automotive market.

Priced at $253.50, Tesla shares trade at 65.7 times forward earnings and 8.4 times sales. Investors should accumulate the stock on a pullback to the $230 level.

