Tesla's $50K+ 340-mile Cybertruck is ready to survive the apocalypse

Some people have been worried since the last speck of light disappeared from the Tesla Design Studio on the evening of November 21, 2019. Some hoped it would never happen. It’s been just over four years, and the wait is officially over. The Tesla Cybertruck is here and it’s already hitting Texas roadways in a sweat, shaking hands with buyers. It’s still big, and aggressive, and as weird as anything out there… and it’s still managed to live up to 2019’s hype while falling short in a few key specifications. Discover how this beast is “more truck than truck while also being better sports car than a sports car.”

“The apocalypse could strike at any moment,” Elon Musk joked at a Cybertruck delivery event in Austin, Texas, this afternoon. More than ever, those words seemed to hover in the shadows beyond the stage, seemingly the same place from which the Cybertruck idea and final production specifications came.

The rebuilt Cybertruck is a little shinier and less raw than the original, but still sports an impressive, forward-set keel with a sharp center crease that cuts it into upper and lower halves made of panels so tight you can fit a shirt over them. Can do ironing. Musk says the stainless steel alloy designed by Tesla did not exist before the Cybertruck and could not be stamped because it would break the stamping machine (hence the rough, angular shape). Musk claims the steel exoskeleton gives the truck greater torsional stiffness than the McLaren P1.

Instead of just telling us it was bulletproof, they showed video of it taking rounds from several machine guns, including a classic Capone-style Tommy gun – the sides of the whistle were severely scratched, but not pierced. Was.

As for the infamous “impact-resistant” glass, which didn’t resist anything in the final round, Tesla was able to sidestep its image-shattering blunders of 2019. The ball that design chief Franz von Holzhausen threw actually bounced off the glass without leaving any impact craters or spiderings. It looked to be the part of a baseball, but seemed to bounce suspiciously high on the first throw, which accidentally hit the metal ledge below the window… perhaps a training ball?

To make it more specific, Tesla’s website says the “armored” glass can handle a baseball thrown at 70 mph (113 km/h) or Class 4 hail while riding around the cabin. Provides enhanced acoustic isolation. However, we don’t suggest you try to shove anything too forcefully on it.

We’ve learned that people will love or hate Tesla’s first-of-its-kind take on pickup truck styling, and we don’t see anything different with the production design that could sway many people from one camp to the other. The shiny stainless steel body stands above large front and rear bumpers and its face is a little sleeker, shapelier, but overall, it’s still a brutal, brutal monolith of metal that you probably love or hate.

Tesla didn’t go too far into the meaty buffet of specs at today’s event, instead heading straight for dessert and highlighting just how ready the truck is for both all-out adrenaline-spiking performance and nuts-and-bolts utility. Is. It then released more information on its website, detailing three planned specifications. The entry-level rear-wheel-drive variant will offer up to 250 miles (402 km) per charge, starting in 2025 at a target price of US$60,990, which Tesla estimates includes government EV incentives ($49,890). Will be less than $50K. That accurate estimate).

Moving up the ladder, two all-wheel-drive variants start with a basic model that will travel 340 miles (547 km) on a charge with up to 600 hp and sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) . ) in 4.1 seconds. Deliveries are planned to begin in 2024 at a base price of $79,990 ($68,890 after incentives).

The all-wheel-drive ‘Cyberbeast’ will feature line-topping specs in all but one driving range, offering 845 hp, accelerating from 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds (down from 2019’s 2.9-second estimate ), and continue on equally impressive sub-11 quarter-mile sprints. The ‘Beast’, which will offer up to 320 miles (515 km) of driving per charge, will be priced at $99,990, or $96,390 if you enjoy Tesla’s IRS incentive package.

Those looking for more range on either of the two AWD Cybertrucks will be able to opt for a range-extender battery pack that slides into the pickup bed like a toolbox. Tesla estimates a top range of up to 470 miles (756 km) with this option.

Both AWD variants boast Rivian-matching 11,000-pound (4,990-kg) towing capacity, and Tesla estimates the F-150 Lightning-besting 2,500-pound (1,134-kg) payload, Potential Actions Customers may not like how the triangular box walls prevent them from quickly grabbing tools from the left or right side, but they should respond approvingly to those bottom line figures.

Hard-working potential buyers should also like the 6 x 4-foot (1.8 x 1.2-m) composite bed, which has 67 total cubic feet (1,897 L) of space, which can be locked via a retractable tonneau. and are ready for 120/240-V outlet output. Up to 11.5 kW of power for tools, equipment or home backup.

At today’s delivery event, Tesla showed video of the Cybertruck beating not only the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T but also EV rivals like the Ford F-350 HD. And that was just moments before a separate video was shown of the Cybertruck overtaking a 2023 Porsche 911 in the quarter-mile … while towing another 911 on a trailer.

The Cybertruck has many advantages even when leaving the race track for the dirt of rallying. Its four-corner adaptive air suspension can adjust ride height for up to 17 inches (43 cm) of cleared ground clearance, besting the aforementioned 16 in 2016 and allowing Rivian to take the lead in the market for factory vehicles. Leaves 15 inches (38 cm) of foliage behind. , whether there is electricity or not.

Tesla also adds that the truck has a locking differential, rear torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, and a steer-by-wire system that adjusts ratios for precise low-speed maneuvering and high-speed stability.

While the Cybertruck will attract visitors from the outside, its interior will soothe those entering with a clean, simple cockpit centered around an 18.5-inch touch widescreen infotainment display. A 9.4-inch rear central display provides entertainment to rear passengers, and a 15-speaker surround sound system dials in the acoustics. Or, all passengers are free to enjoy the show above through the glass roof.

We’ll undoubtedly have more Cybertruck content in the coming days. In the meantime, you can decide whether the Cybertruck design supports Elon’s contention that, “the future will look like the future.”

