(Bloomberg) — Tesla Inc. shares are set to wipe off nearly a fifth of their value in less than two weeks amid growing concerns about weakening demand for electric cars.

The selloff began earlier this month when the electric-vehicle giant lowered growth expectations during its third-quarter earnings call. This followed critical commentary from several global automakers, as well as Wall Street analysts. This week, battery maker Panasonic Holdings Corp and chip maker ON Semiconductor Corp also sounded the alarm for the EV industry.

The warnings hit shares across the US automotive sector, which is also grappling with broader negotiations with its labor unions over wages. Still, Tesla’s decline is evident: Shares have fallen nearly 20% since the Oct. 18 report, compared with a 3.6% decline in the S&P 500 index and a more than 4% decline in the Nasdaq 100. The decline in the EV-maker’s share price has erased nearly $145 billion from the company’s market capitalization.

“The root of the problem is a lack of capital investing in unproven EV strategies amid a world of rising costs, low prices, rising rates and slowing demand,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note Tuesday discussing broader industry weakness. -It’s a deep area.” , “Investors today are waking up to the idea that the billions of dollars invested in EVs could be value destructive rather than value enhancing.”

Overall the outlook for autos is looking bleak as higher interest rates have driven up the cost of buying a car. With rising inflation, consumers’ ability to afford large purchases has reduced. EVs, a relatively new technology with a still underdeveloped charging ecosystem, are being affected first.

As a pureplay EV maker with eye-watering valuations, the stakes are high for Tesla. While part of its expensive share price reflects its ability to develop self-driving cars, a larger part depends on the company’s ability to maintain its current dominant position in the EV industry and its profit margins.

As demand for EVs declines and Tesla’s aggressive price cuts reduce its ability to further boost demand, investors are becoming nervous, which is reflected in the sharp decline in the share price.

