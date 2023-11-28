Tesla wins court victory in month-long battle with unions in Sweden. cnn business

London CNN –

Elon Musk has scored a victory against Swedish workers as a court ruled that Tesla can collect license plates for its cars from the country’s transport authority. After postal workers refused to deliver them.

In an interim ruling seen by CNN on Monday, the district court of the city of Norrköping ruled that Sweden’s transportation agency must agree within seven days whether Tesla (TSLA) can collect registration plates for its vehicles or pay $1 million. A fine of Swedish crowns ($96,000) can be imposed. ,

According to Reuters, Tesla sued the agency because it refused to deliver the plate by other means, saying it was contracted to use PostNord, a postal service partly owned by the government. Postal workers stopped delivering them to the company last week in sympathy for Tesla mechanics who began the ongoing strike in late October.

Musk called the postal workers’ actions “insane” in a post on X last week.

The transportation agency said it was considering whether to appeal the court’s decision. “But we’re just beginning to look at how we can make it practically possible for Tesla to step up to the plates,” it said in a statement. It said there was “very little time” left in the seven-day deadline.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the decision.

The court decision deals a blow to efforts by Swedish workers from several regions to pressure Tesla to recognize a labor union representing local mechanics who service the company’s cars.

According to CNN affiliate Expressen, about 130 mechanics began their strike in October when their employer, a Tesla subsidiary in Sweden, announced it would not recognize their union.

As Expressen reports, the industrial action soon spread to dockworkers who began blocking deliveries of Tesla cars at the country’s ports, electricians who stopped doing maintenance work for the carmaker and other workers across Sweden.

Sweden’s IF Metal union, which called the original strike, said on its website, “This is about good wages, good pensions and good insurance for all our members who work at Tesla.”

“We have been in talks with Tesla for a long time. They have refused to sign a collective (bargaining) agreement and have violated basic principles in the Swedish labor market.

The country’s workforce is heavily unionized, with nearly nine out of 10 workers covered by collective agreements, which regulate wages and other conditions of employment.

According to the Swedish Trade Union Confederation, without a collective bargaining agreement a company can “pay as low a wage as it wants” as there is no statutory minimum wage in Sweden.

“Swedish wages and working conditions must apply to all workers in Sweden,” the organization said in a statement on its website earlier this month. “In Sweden, we should not have American conditions. A company coming to Sweden will have to adapt to what applies here.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has been vocal in his opposition to unions.

The National Labor Relations Board, a US federal agency, has repeatedly called out Tesla and Musk for illegal or inappropriate anti-union activities, such as interrogating employees, and disciplining or otherwise discriminating against workers because they belong to unions. support.

German unions have also pressured the company to implement a collective bargaining agreement for its 11,000 workers at a Tesla factory near Berlin, according to Reuters.

IG Metall, a powerful German union, says Tesla pays its workers lower than other carmakers in Germany and gets rid of workers who are often sick. More than 1,000 factory workers joined the union during a day-long protest last month.

—Olesya Dmitrakova contributed to this article.

Source: www.cnn.com