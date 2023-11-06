Tesla will make 25,000 euro car in Germany – source

CEO Musk announces plans for 25,000 Euro car at site visit: Sources

The plant currently produces the Model Y, with plans to expand

Employees given 4% salary increase

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) – Tesla (TSLA.O) plans to build a 25,000-euro ($26,838) car at its factory near Berlin, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, adding that it is a long time coming. The development is expected from. Electric vehicle manufacturer which is targeting mass purchase of its cars.

The source declined to be named and did not say when production would begin.

Tesla declined to comment. Its shares were up 3% in pre-market trading at 0910 GMT in the United States.

Consumer surveys show that the steep price of electric cars – coupled with high interest rates – is one of several factors hindering the spread of the technology in Europe and the United States.

According to auto research firm JATO Dynamics, the average retail price of an EV in Europe in the first half of 2023 was more than 65,000 euros, while in China it was more than 31,000 euros.

Musk had long planned to build a more affordable electric car, but said in 2022 he had not yet mastered the technology and postponed the plan.

Still, sources told Reuters in September that the carmaker is working on an innovation that would allow it to cast almost all of an EV’s underbody in one piece, a breakthrough that would speed up production and lower costs.

Expanding into the mass market is key to meeting Tesla’s goal of increasing vehicle deliveries to 20 million by 2030, which sets it apart from rivals such as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), which have avoided setting delivery targets. and have instead focused their strategies on protecting profit margins. In the transition to EVs.

A general view shows the Tesla logo at the Gigafactory in Grueneheide near Berlin, Germany on August 30, 2022. Reuters/Annegret Hilse/File Photo Get licensing rights

Salary increment

Chief Executive Elon Musk visited the plant in Grueneheide on Friday and thanked employees for their hard work, a video on Musk’s social media platform X showed.

At the same meeting, he informed employees of a plan to build a 25,000-euro vehicle there, the source said.

The German plant currently produces Europe’s best-selling EV, the Model Y.

The carmaker plans to double the capacity of the German plant to 1 million vehicles a year, but it has not provided an update on how many cars it produces there since March, when it said it had completed a week. 5,000 vehicles were produced in 2010 – equivalent to approximately 250,000 annually.

Local officials said in October they had asked the carmaker to provide more information on how its expansion plans would comply with nature conservation laws and then decide on whether to approve them, without specifying a time frame.

Tesla also informed workers on Friday that all employees will get a 4% pay increase starting in November, with production workers getting an extra 2,500 euros a year through February 2024 — the equivalent of an 18% pay increase over 1-1/2 years.

German union IG Metall said in 2022 that Tesla wages were about 20% lower than those offered under collective bargaining agreements at other carmakers.

($1 = 0.9315 euros)

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel Morey, Bernadette Baum and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Autos correspondent in Germany, covering the industry’s transition to electric vehicles. Previously reported on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the retail sector in South Asia, China and Europe and broader general news. Formerly at YouGov and Economy, a charity working to produce accessible economics coverage.

Source: www.reuters.com