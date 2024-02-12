Tesla updates prices and talking points ahead of Super Bowl

12 February 2024

by Kevin Armstrong

Tesla looks to score points thanks to its Super Bowl surge. Over the past few years, Tesla sales have increased significantly after the big game – despite not advertising. Now, as the king of the EV sector has started social media marketing, it will have to be aggressive to capitalize on that extra attention.

An unmatched opportunity for potential Tesla owners

As with any campaign, talking points should be sent out in advance. teslascope, posted on X proof claiming Tesla’s communications to delivery advisors. It says: We’ve heard your feedback that some customers are waiting to place their Model Y orders because they’re expecting a refresh similar to the Model 3. It is important that we communicate transparently that there is no refresh for the Model Y launching this year. There’s no better time for customers to get behind the wheel of the world’s best-selling car.

Apparently, the company has taken a deep dive into the Highland rollout. When news of the Highlander’s impending release spread, sales of the previous model declined significantly. While quashing the rumors is a smart move, the challenge remains: How will Tesla defend against the leaks that robbed the Highlander launch of its element of surprise?

Incentives and strategic price cuts

Tesla has strategically lowered the prices of the Model Y, signaling an aggressive effort to boost sales. For the rest of February 2024, customers can enjoy a $1,000 rebate on Model Y RWD and Long Range models. Tesla has also introduced attractive incentives, such as free full self-driving transfers, lifetime free Supercharging for early adopters and additional discounts for early Cybertruck reservation holders.

Tesla investor Gary Black pointed to a potential missed opportunity for Tesla, suggesting that a single Super Bowl ad could have significantly increased consumer interest in the brand and been cheaper than discounting. With a $7 million investment for the 30-second spot, Tesla would only need to sell an additional 875 vehicles to cover advertising costs, assuming a gross profit of $8,000 per car. Black suggests that the resulting increase in consumer interest may far outweigh the immediate expense. In contrast, Tesla’s current approach chooses to promote short-term sales, reducing the price of the Model Y by $1,000, which is equivalent to a $40 million monthly expense.

Tesla’s communications and transparency in its pricing strategy are designed to keep sales momentum high, especially as competitors showcase their electric offerings through high-profile advertising campaigns. Despite not participating in the advertising blitz of events like the Super Bowl, Tesla remains steadfast in its approach, relying on direct communications and strong offers of incentives to engage and retain customers.

10 February 2024

by Kevin Armstrong

Like all vehicles, Teslas require a little extra attention during the colder months. A common question among Tesla owners is the presence of a blue snowflake icon next to the battery indicator in their vehicle’s touchscreen and Tesla app. This icon isn’t just a quirky design choice; It contains important information about the condition of your vehicle’s battery, especially in cold weather.

what does blue snowflake mean

The blue snowflake icon warns that the battery is too cold to reach its full power and range capabilities. When this icon appears, owners may notice a reduction in regenerative braking and acceleration. The vehicle’s range is also reduced and charging may be slower than usual, especially at Superchargers. This is a protective measure taken by Tesla to prevent damage to the battery in cold conditions. The lithium-ion batteries used in Tesla vehicles, like other electric vehicles, are sensitive to temperature extremes. Cold temperatures can significantly affect a battery’s chemical reactions, reducing its ability to efficiently store and release energy.

How much of the battery is affected?

The Tesla app visually represents the battery’s charge level, with the affected portion displayed in blue. By tapping on the battery icon or charge button in the app, or similarly on the vehicle’s touchscreen, users can navigate to the charging section in Settings. Here, the portion of the battery displayed in blue represents a “locked” or unusable portion of the battery due to cold temperatures. The range in this blue section gives you a rough idea of ​​how restricted your battery capacity is currently.

Range effect and restoration

The vehicle’s displayed range already reflects the portion of the battery that is currently unusable due to cold temperatures. This means that the actual available range may be greater than the range shown. As the battery heats up – either driving, chargeOr Condition – Additional ranges will be unlocked, and the blue snowflake icon will disappear. It is important to note that the colder the battery, the more range will be temporarily inaccessible. It is important to achieve normal operating temperature to unlock this additional, temporarily unavailable range. In addition, a cold battery can also reduce the acceleration performance of the vehicle.

Why does this happen and how to stop it

The primary reason for this phenomenon is to protect the integrity of the battery in cold weather. To reduce the effects of cold temperatures and prevent the snowflake icon from appearing, Tesla recommends keeping the vehicle plugged in whenever possible and maintaining the charge level above 20% when unplugged. Additionally, keeping the vehicle garaged and plugged in can help keep the battery from getting too cold. However, it is still normal to see snowflakes on cold days. Preconditioning the vehicle before use, a feature that preheats the battery and cabin, can also reduce the effects of cold weather on the battery.

Preheating enhances comfort and ensures that the battery works efficiently when you start driving, meaning not only will you have full access to the vehicle’s power, but also its regenerative capabilities and range . This approach, along with keeping the vehicle charged and stored in warm conditions, can significantly reduce the occurrence of the blue snowflake icon, ensuring that your Tesla performs better even in cold weather.

9 February 2024

Not by Tesla App Staff

Tesla adds beautiful new 3D maps in Chinese New Year update

Tesla recently released a new update in China for the Chinese New Year. The updated version is 2023.44.32 and includes several new features that are rolling out in China first. While some features may remain exclusive to the Chinese market, we expect others to be adapted for use outside China.

3d map

One of the biggest features in the new year update is the addition of new 3D maps. While Tesla relies on Google for much of the map information it uses around the world, in China Tesla takes advantage of map data from Chinese tech company Baidu.

The new 3D maps use a more zoomed-in view and include more detail such as the number of lanes on the road, lane markers, speed limit information and 3D buildings. At the top corner of the display, the driver can switch between the traditional overhead map view or the new 3D format.

3D maps mimic FSD visualizations in many ways. While FSD visualizations are less detailed, they are rendered in real time and display information such as pedestrians and vehicles, while 3D maps offer stunning, detailed views of surrounding streets.

We’re unlikely to see these Baidu-powered maps outside China, but Google and Apple offer similar 3D maps in many parts of the world that include lane information, 3D buildings, and more.

map of the future

While the new 3D maps appear to be almost duplicates of the FSD visualizations, they may hint at where Tesla is headed next.

If we look at the original Cybertruck UI, we see that Tesla was experimenting with mixing map data with FSD visualizations. In the prototype UI, Tesla added vehicle visualizations directly onto the 3D map and merged real-time information such as vehicles, pedestrians and traffic lights with map data. Map data allowed the UI to include detailed views of streets, 3D buildings, and paths suggested by navigation.

number of superchargers

In addition to the new 3D maps, Tesla has also added another feature that aims to reduce range anxiety and provide more information about charging.

A module on the screen will now display the number of charging stations available in the next two service areas.

zone limit speed reminder

In China, there are road sections whose speed limits are automatically measured. However, instead of determining the speed of a vehicle at a given time, they measure the average speed of the vehicle on that section of road.

If the average speed of the vehicle exceeds the posted speed the owner may be issued a ticket. To help make drivers aware of their average speed on these roads, Tesla added a vehicle module that will display:

speed limit on section of road The average speed of your Tesla in that particular segment, and How much distance is left for this section to end?

You must have the Online Route Planning feature enabled under Controls > Navigation for this to work. This feature makes it clear whether your average speed exceeds the limit or not.

low volume reversing

Next up in Tesla’s Chinese New Year update is a feature that could be added globally. This new feature automatically reduces all media volumes when the vehicle is in reverse, giving the driver a chance to concentrate on the road.

The media volume automatically returns to the previous level when the car is taken out of reverse. This new feature is optional and can be enabled under Control > Security > Lower volume while reversing.

Unlock Supercharger Parking Spot

In China, Tesla has physical ground locks on some Superchargers that prevent vehicles from parking there until they charge. Although this prevents things like ICEing, it does make it inconvenient for a Tesla driver to open the Tesla app and select a parking spot to unlock.

Tesla is now building this functionality right into the vehicle, so the driver doesn’t have to take out their phone.

better voice commands

In China, users also received additional voice commands, including the ability to control windows, control light and dark modes in the vehicle, and show/hide song lyrics. China has also recently added a smart voice assistant.

Chinese users also received apps that have been available in other regions for some time such as the new Energy app, synchronized light show as well as improvements to existing China-exclusive apps like QQ Music.

Although most of these features will remain exclusive to China, we may see some of them added to all vehicles in the future.

