Tesla (TSLA) Stock Drops as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade - Yahoo Finance

Tesla (TSLA) finished at $259.67 in the latest trading session, representing a -0.33% adjustment from its last day’s close. The stock’s performance lagged the S&P 500’s daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow was up 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq was up 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 4.84% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tire-Trucks sector’s loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500’s loss of 3.39% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on Tesla’s performance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company’s earnings report is scheduled to be made public on October 18, 2023. The company is projected to report EPS of $0.73, which would represent a decline of 30.48% from the same quarter last year. Additionally, our latest consensus estimate is for revenue of $24.49 billion, which represents an increase of 14.16% from the year-ago quarter.

TSLA’s full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $99.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.22% and +22.55%, respectively.

It is also important for investors to be aware of any recent revisions to analyst estimates for Tesla. These revisions generally reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive changes in estimates reflect analyst optimism regarding the company’s business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive track record of exceeding expectations confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 averaging +25% Gives annual returns. Since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower. Tesla is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tesla is currently traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 76.37. This marks a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.81 for its industry.

It is also important to note that TSLA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes into account the company’s expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio of the automotive-domestic industry at the close of trading yesterday was 1.2.

Automotive – The domestic industry is part of the auto-tyre-truck sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics and more on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Stocks fueled by massive gains in a handful of mega-cap names could bring huge returns to investors over the next decade, one CIO argues.

When the market is bullish, it is time to act with caution. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire reported strong earnings and a record cash pile. Nvidia leads the way among shares near the buy point.

Given past rate levels, it could be profitable to bet on small-cap and growth stocks—and it could also be profitable to do it early.

Mutual funds manage more than $20 trillion in assets, so tax-loss selling in late October could lead to big changes in the stock market at year’s end.

The payment company is under pressure. Often away, CEO Jack Dorsey says he’s stepping back into the ring.

(Bloomberg) — Between 2013 and 2017, Peter To claimed he made more than $1 million day-trading during the Bitcoin boom. Most Read from Bloomberg Amazon’s Jeff Bezos announces move from Seattle to Miami Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of fraud in stunning FTX crash. The biggest cross-asset rally this year has taken Wall Street by storm, Iceland’s Blue Lagoon on alert for magma flow after earthquake, Israel’s fight with Iran, proxies in Syria, poison in relations with Russia , while RAL is among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies.

The scope of the trucking carnage has extended to lenders as the industry experiences its sharpest recession in history. The post Iowa bank failure linked to bad trucking loans appeared first on FreightWaves.

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) continue to rise, rising 47% in 2023. Unusual money flows show why.

According to the bank, the anti-obesity market is “still in its early stages” but could become a $100 billion industry by the end of the decade.

Oregon Pension, one of the largest in the U.S., cut positions in chip makers Nvidia and Intel and auto makers Ford and GM in the third quarter.

(Bloomberg) — Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile hit a new record of $157.2 billion, bolstered by both rising interest rates and a lack of meaningful deals where billionaire investor Warren Buffett could put his money to work. Most Read from Bloomberg Amazon’s Jeff Bezos announces move from Seattle to Miami, Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of fraud in stunning FTX crash, biggest cross-asset rally this year set to storm Wall Street , Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is on alert for magma flow after earthquake.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported its first quarterly loss in a year on Saturday as the prices of Apple and other shares it owns fell, but said better insurance results helped boost operating profit to record levels. Rising interest rates pushed yields on Berkshire’s vast U.S. Treasury bill holdings above 5% in the third quarter, while fewer car accidents and a quiet Atlantic hurricane season boosted Geico’s car insurer and reinsurance businesses. Operating profit rose 41% to $10.76 billion, while Berkshire’s net loss more than quadrupled to $12.77 billion.

The U.S. and Canadian governments provide many of the same services for retirees, but subtle differences exist between the two.

I’m 57 years old and have $1.1 million in my 401(k) and $50,000 in a high-yield savings account. I make $300,000 a year and put $30,000 into my 401(k) each year plus a match on the first 6%. I have a $220,000 mortgage on a home worth $550,000. I would like to retire at 62 […] The post Ask an Advisor: I’ve Saved $1.15 Million and Will Collect $3,500 a Month in Social Security. Can I retire at 62? By SmartAsset appeared first on SmartReads.

We’ll have more earnings reports next week, including reports from Uber Technologies (UBER), UBS (UBS), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), The Walt Disney Co. (DIS), Honda Motor Co. (HMC) . , and Warner Bros.

At the age of 68, I do not have any investments of any kind. My $80,000 condo is paid off, and I have $60,000 left. Am I too late? -Bernhard It’s never too late to start investing and managing your money. But I… Continue reading → Post Ask a Mentor: ‘Am I Too Late?’ The post I’m 68, have no investments and only $60k in savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

(Bloomberg) — A prospect that seemed unthinkable just weeks ago is looming for bond traders: the possibility of U.S. Treasuries recording an annual profit for the first time since 2020. Most Read from Bloomberg Amazon’s Jeff Bezos announces move From Seattle to Miami, Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of fraud in stunning FTX crash, this year’s biggest cross-asset rally storms Wall Street Iceland’s Blue Lagoon on alert for magma flow after earthquake, Israel battles with IR

If you save $6 million by age 50, you’ll be setting yourself up for a long, comfortable retirement. However, you’ll still need to navigate taxes, income calculations, and economic forces, all of which can create financial pressures during your golden years. … Continue reading → Post Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

The arrival was planned eight years ago to make electric vehicle production “radically more efficient”. Arrival promoted how its automated microfactories will simultaneously produce electric vans for UPS, cars for Uber drivers, and buses for the UK, Italy and California. The company said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it missed another deadline to file its 2022 annual report, causing it to fall out of compliance with the Nasdaq exchange.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway ended the third quarter with a record cash pile and a bigger net loss as the stock market surged. The stock makes Berkshire ready to pounce if Buffett, the company’s chief executive and chairman, sees an attractive opportunity to buy the business. Charlie Munger, Berkshire’s vice chairman and Buffett’s longtime business partner, told The Wall Street Journal in a recent interview that the chances of another big acquisition under the pair were “at least 50/50.”

Source

Source: www.bing.com