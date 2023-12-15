Tesla (TSLA) recalls 2M vehicles to fix autopilot features

Tesla TSLA is recalling more than 2 million vehicles after the US safety regulator cited safety concerns.

According to the US safety regulator, Autopilot features are either too confusing for drivers or too easy to misuse.

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) filing, the automaker does not agree with the agency’s analysis, but has agreed to issue a recall and issue over-the-air updates. The agency found that in some circumstances, the autosteer feature may increase the risk of a collision.

According to the filing, the Autosteer feature provides steering, braking and acceleration assistance to drivers in certain situations. However, drivers are expected to be careful and keep their hands on the steering wheel when using this feature.

Autopilot systems use several controls to detect whether drivers are attentive. According to the report, NHTSA found that the controls may not be sufficient to prevent drivers from exploiting the feature.

Tesla its Model S, Model

NHTSA launched an investigation into 11 incidents involving Tesla cars with Autosteer and Autopilot in 2021, leading to the recent recall of the cars.

According to the Part 573 recall report, the company plans to launch additional controls and alerts to convince drivers to adhere to their continued driving responsibility even when the Autosteer feature is activated.

The new update will increase the prominence of visual alerts, simplify engagement and disengagement of Autosteer and require additional check-ins to ensure the driver is focusing when using Autosteer.

Zacks Rank and Consider the Stock

TSLA currently holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some of the better ranked players in the auto sector are volvo VLVLY, Renault SA RNLSY and BYD Company Limited BYDDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). you can see The full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here,

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 70.6%, respectively. Over the past seven days, EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased by 8 cents and 7 cents, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 4.5% and 128.1%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 have increased 2 cents over the last 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2023 sales reflects year-over-year growth of 160.2%. Over the past 60 days, EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased by 59 cents and 55 cents, respectively.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download the 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

AB Volvo (VLVLY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Renault (RNLSY): Free Stock Analysis Report

BYD COMPANY LIMITED (BYDDY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Source: finance.yahoo.com