Tesla, Toyota, Ford or Chevy: Which EV and hybrid is the best buy for the money?

Based on recent data from the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), electric vehicle maker Tesla recently overtook Toyota as the best-selling new vehicle in the state of California. Despite this, Tesla’s growth is below its record 50% annual growth, and, on the company’s third quarter investor call, shareholders did not look happy.

Tesla has managed to almost saturate the electric vehicle market. The US-based manufacturer dominated the list of bestselling EVs in 2022 with the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, outpacing the other six brands of EVs on the list combined.

Apart from the four best-selling Tesla models (S, 3,

Fortune reported that Tesla’s underwhelming sales numbers have left shareholders wondering what will happen to the company’s growth when everyone who wants a Tesla – and can afford a Tesla – has already bought one.

“We’re facing a ‘law of large numbers’ situation here,” Musk told shareholders during the meeting.

Advertising, or “customer education,” as lawyers call it, because Tesla’s CEO has often argued against paid advertising, may not help. According to Fortune, Musk previously said, “Informing people about a car that’s great but they can’t buy doesn’t really help.”

He also pointed out during the meeting, “For most people, buying a car is about the monthly payment.”

But monthly payments for new car buyers are rising as interest rates continue to rise, making affordability of luxury vehicles like the Tesla Model S and X even more challenging. Tesla introduced the Model 3 and Model Y to provide vehicles at a lower cost. Their pricing is competitive with other best-selling EVs (namely, the Ford Mustang EV) and even hybrid electrics. And, as mentioned earlier, they top the list of best-selling EVs for 2022, just ahead of the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

No doubt, there are less expensive EVs on the market, although not too many and not too many. But are they better value?

Read on as we compare the Tesla Model 3 and Y to the popular Mustang Mach-E, Chevy Bolt, and a handful of Toyotas.

Since Toyota is emphasizing its plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) more than the bZ4X all-electric model, we’ve included the 2023 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid and the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in our evaluation.

The Highlander, with its spacious cabin and third-row seats, as well as excellent gas mileage, can be considered a close competitor to the Tesla Model Y – at least, as close as anything on the market today. We left the Model X and S out of the comparison because, as luxury vehicles, they fall into a different category.

As a frustrated Musk told shareholders during the third quarter meeting, “If our car costs as much as the RAV4, no one will buy the RAV4.” But how much does a regular RAV4 Hybrid cost compared to the Model 3?

We compared the base models of each car in our evaluation and tried to correct for gas savings and federal incentives, when applicable.

tesla model 3

Tesla vehicles beat competitors on range, with the entry-level Model 3 having a range of 272 miles. According to the Tesla website, Model 3 leases start at $329 per month for qualified buyers with excellent credit.

If you have no incentives and don’t mind gas savings, the Model 3 has a sticker price of $38,990. Granted, this is a small vehicle not designed for large families or road trips. When you consider the pleasure and prestige of driving this vehicle – which offers amazing handling and a technology package unmatched at this price – it is easily worth the cost.

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y with a third row is an affordable family SUV. Excluding incentives and gas savings, the SUV’s sticker price is $36,490, which is less than the Mustang Mach-E, Toyota Highlander Hybrid or even the RAV4 Hybrid. You can rent one for around $369 per month with excellent credit. The car has a range of 330 miles per charge, which is better than other EVs we compared.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

An American legend, the traditional, gas-engine Ford Mustang falls somewhere between a luxury vehicle designed to turn heads and a well-loved sports car for the masses. With the Mustang Mach-E, Ford changed the styling of this beloved vehicle, but maintained the power and added an eco-friendly factor that appeals to many people.

The base model has an MSRP of $42,995 and a range of 250 miles per charge with Ford BlueCruise hands-free driving. You can lease it for as low as $572, which makes it more expensive than a Model 3 or Model Y if you qualify for various incentives and have excellent credit for the lowest interest lease. The sticker price is also higher than lower-priced Teslas.

Chevy Bolt EV/EUV

Rated as the fourth best-selling electric vehicle in 2022 (behind the Tesla Model Y, Model 3, and Ford Mustang Mach-E), the Chevrolet Bolt EV and its sports utility sibling, the EUV, start at $27,495 and $28,795, respectively. If you are looking for an affordable EV, the Bolt might be the best option for you.

The Bolt EUV has the styling of a Chevy Equinox or Toyota RAV4, with more cargo space than the Bolt EV. The EUV has a range of 247 miles, while the Bolt EV goes about 259 miles on a single charge. It is compared to the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y.

toyota bz4x

At about the same price as the Mustang Mach-E – at $42,000 – Toyota’s new bZ4X might be worth a chance. Consider that the car experienced a massive recall and stop-sale in 2022, but the problem has since been fixed. The car’s range is slightly lower than competitors, with different models going from 222 to 252 miles on a single charge.

Toyota offers 36-month lease at 1.99% financing for 48 months or $576 per month with $3,226 due at signing. For most buyers on a budget, it seems like the Model Y or Model 3 will be more within reach than Toyota’s fresh-off-the-assembly-line EVs.

It’s worth noting that, according to the Toyota website, this vehicle isn’t expected to be available in many markets until late 2023, early 2024. Car and Driver found a few hundred for everyone through a nationwide dealer inventory search.

Toyota Highlander Plug-in Hybrid

Following the recall and halt of sales of the bZ4X, Toyota continues to emphasize its plug-in hybrid line of vehicles. With a starting price of $40,620, the Highlander Hybrid comes in less than the Mustang Mach-E but more than the Model Y or Model 3.

Both the Model Y and Highlander have third-row seating, making them great for road trips or large families. Although you can’t compare range on the hybrid, the Highlander Hybrid has an estimated mileage of 36 mpg. Toyota is offering a lease for highly qualified buyers at 4.99% APR for 48 months, or $589 per month, with $3,999 due at signing.

When it comes to EV or hybrid vehicles for the family, Tesla isn’t the most expensive game in town.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Plug-in

Let’s focus on Musk’s comment that if the price of a Tesla was the same as the RAV4, everyone would buy a Tesla. Perhaps he was addressing the prices of the higher-end S and X models, which are actually in a different class of vehicle. With the Y and 3, Tesla tried to create an EV for the masses and, largely, succeeded. But, it turns out, a hybrid RAV4 costs about the same as a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y.

The sticker price for the base model RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid is $37,454. That’s a little more than a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, but you can’t take into account the gas savings so easily with a hybrid electric vehicle. Total cost of ownership could be lower for a Tesla.

Lease prices for the RAV4 Hybrid are also higher than lower-end Tesla models, with $3,171 due at signing and $521 per month for a 36-month lease (for qualified buyers with excellent credit).

ground level

It is clear from our research that affordable EVs must be made available if electric vehicle adoption is to accelerate to meet the country’s carbon footprint targets. But it seems that the entire responsibility of reducing prices does not rest on Tesla.

Apart from the Model S and Model X, which are luxury vehicles and priced accordingly, the Y and 3 are priced competitively for their market. Consumers have many options to choose from including EVs, PHEVs or even traditional gas vehicles.

