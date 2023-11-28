Tesla sues Swedish transportation agency in license plate dispute

Tesla sued Sweden’s transportation agency on Monday over a strike by postal workers that has blocked the delivery of license plates for Tesla cars, the latest in a broader battle between Sweden’s labor unions and the U.S. maker of electric vehicles. Is expansion.

A month ago, mechanics at seven Tesla-owned repair shops in Sweden walked off their jobs. Since then, hundreds of workers in other industries across the country have joined the action, which aims to force Tesla to sign a collective bargaining agreement with the mechanics union, IF Metall.

Dockworkers, electricians, painters and postal workers all joined the strike and refused to provide their services to the company. Last week, about 50 metalworkers walked off the job at a factory in Germany that produces aluminum parts for Tesla.

On November 20, postal workers joined the action and refused to deliver any mail or packages at Tesla facilities, including license plates.

This prompted the carmaker’s chief executive Elon Musk to call for widespread sounds “crazy” X, earlier in a post on Twitter – his first public comments on the attacks. Although Sweden is a relatively small market for Tesla, and it does not make any cars in the country, the company’s Model Y is a best-seller among Swedes.

On Monday, Tesla took legal action, filing a complaint against PostNord, the transportation agency and postal company that oversees the production of the plates. It argued that Tesla employees should be allowed to collect license plates from the agency, bypassing postal workers.

According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Associated Press, Tesla said, “The agency has a constitutional obligation to provide license plates to vehicle owners.”

According to the AP, the automaker said in the lawsuit that blocking the license plates “cannot be described in any other way than a unique attack on a company operating in Sweden.” It called for the district court to impose a fine of 1 million kronor on the agency. , or $95,400, unless it allowed Tesla to “retrieve the license plate” within three days of the court’s decision.

The transportation agency does not agree with Tesla’s view that it has failed to fulfill its obligation to produce license plates for newly registered vehicles in Sweden, agency spokesman Mikael Andersson said.

But because postal workers have joined the strike targeting Tesla, they are not being delivered, Mr. Anderson said. “Therefore, Tesla has decided to have this issue tested in court, which is their right,” he said.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

Later on Monday, Aftonbladet, a Swedish news outlet, quoted Tesla’s lawyer, Johannes Ericsson, as saying that the Norrköping District Court had ruled in Tesla’s favor on Monday afternoon, ordering the agency to provide the plates directly to the manufacturer on an interim basis. Had given. Neither the court nor Mr Ericsson responded to requests seeking confirmation of the report.

Sweden has a long history of organized labor, and the right to strike is enshrined in the country’s constitution, which allows a union in one sector to petition unions representing workers in other occupations to take targeted action against a company. Also allows. Over the past month, hundreds of workers across the country have joined IF Metal to pressure Tesla to come to the bargaining table.

Tesla has resisted efforts to organize its more than 127,000 employees worldwide.

