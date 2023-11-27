The strikers have stopped the delivery of number plates due to the car manufacturer’s refusal to sign a collective bargaining agreement.

Tesla has filed a lawsuit against the Swedish Transport Agency as striking workers in the Scandinavian country have stopped deliveries of license plates for new vehicles made by the Texas-based automaker, Sweden’s Dagens Industri reported on Monday.

Mikael Anderson, a press spokesman for the agency, said the lawsuit was filed early in the morning “so we haven’t seen it yet.”

“We have to hear their arguments first before giving any further comments,” Andersen told public broadcaster SVT.

Leading business paper Dagens Industrie reported that Tesla – which is non-unionized globally – was suing the government agency because not having access to registration plates is “an unlawful discriminatory attack directed at Tesla.”

On October 27, 130 members of the powerful metalworkers union IF Metall demonstrated at seven workshops across the country where the popular electric cars are serviced, demanding that carmakers sign a collective bargaining agreement similar to that for most in Sweden. The employees have it. Tesla does not have any manufacturing plants in Sweden, but it has several service centers.

Seco President Gabriela LaVecchia emphasized in a recent statement that Tesla’s non-compliance with labor regulations prevailing in Sweden resulted in a competitive advantage being gained by offering workers inferior wages and conditions than those stipulated in a collective agreement. There is an effort to do so.

The Swedish labor market model relies heavily on sector-specific collective agreements, which cover approximately 90% of the country’s workforce and ensure minimum wages and acceptable working conditions.

Despite being union members, Tesla workers find themselves locked out of regional collective agreements due to the company’s refusal to sign such agreements. With 127,000 employees worldwide, Tesla has consistently rejected calls for unionization.

Swedish mechanics join ‘mad’ strike

Swedish mechanics have stopped servicing Tesla cars following the strike.

The Postal Employees Union joined others in a wave of sympathy for IF Metal’s demands. Dockworkers at Sweden’s four largest ports also stopped deliveries of Tesla vehicles to put more pressure on the automaker to meet metal workers’ demands.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on the social media platform Was doing.

IF Metall previously said Tesla Sweden had “refused to sign the collective agreement and violated basic principles in the Swedish labor market.” It called such agreements “the backbone of the Swedish model”.

The union also asked for consumer understanding, saying, “We are doing this for our members, to make sure they have safe working conditions.”

Dagens Industrie wrote that Tesla asked the district court to ensure that the Swedish Transport Agency delivers its license plates.

