STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tesla filed a lawsuit Monday against the Swedish state through Sweden’s transportation agency after striking postal workers in the Scandinavian country blocked the delivery of license plates for new vehicles made by the Texas-based automaker.

Tesla is non-unionized globally, but Swedish workers are demanding that the carmaker sign a collective bargaining agreement, which the majority of employees in Sweden have. Tesla does not have any manufacturing plants in Sweden, but it has several service centers.

Tesla said it is suing “the Swedish state through the Swedish Transport Agency” because not having access to registration plates is “an unlawful discriminatory attack directed at Tesla.”

Mikael Andersson, a press spokesman for the agency, told The Associated Press in an email that “at the Swedish Transport Agency we do not agree with the idea” that the agency was stopping the distribution of license plates. “So Tesla has decided to have the issue tested in court, which is their right.”

“We have not seen the lawsuit yet and hence it is difficult for us to give any direct comment. We need to look at the lawsuit and Tesla’s arguments in it,” Anderson said.

According to the lawsuit obtained by The Associated Press, Tesla is demanding that the district court fine the agency 1 million kronor ($95,383) for allowing Tesla to “obtain license plates” within three days of the district court’s notification. The Swedish Transport Agency could be “obliged”. decision.

The case was handed over on Monday. Tesla said the agency “has a constitutional obligation to provide license plates to vehicle owners.”

The fact that license plates have been withheld “cannot be described in any other way than as a unique attack on a company operating in Sweden.”

The lawsuit argues that if the agency “does not meet its constitutional obligation,” it “infringes the applicant’s rights.”

On October 27, 130 members of the powerful metalworkers union IF Metall walked out of seven workshops across the country that service the popular electric cars, demanding a collective bargaining agreement.

Swedish mechanics stopped servicing Tesla cars and several unions, including postal workers, joined the wave of sympathy with IF Metall’s demands. Dockworkers at Sweden’s four largest ports also stopped deliveries of Tesla vehicles to put more pressure on the automaker.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on the social media platform Were refusing.

IF Metall previously said Tesla Sweden had “refused to sign the collective agreement and violated basic principles in the Swedish labor market.” It called such agreements “the backbone of the Swedish model”.

The union also asked consumers for their understanding and said, “We are doing this for our members, to make sure they have safe working conditions.”

In the lawsuit, Tesla asked the district court to ensure that the Swedish Transport Agency distributes its license plates.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com