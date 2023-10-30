Tesla (TSLA) stock fell 4.8% on Monday, falling below $200 and hitting the lowest level seen since late May despite a broader market rally and a surge in beaten-down tech.

Two news were affecting Tesla’s stock. The first is from Tesla battery supplier Panasonic, which cut automotive battery production in Japan in the September quarter and cut its annual profit forecast by 15% due to the impact of the global slowdown in EV sales.

Panasonic makes battery cells for EVs for automakers around the world, but in the US the Japanese company partners with Tesla to produce cells at its Nevada Gigafactory.

That being said, the company said it has reduced production in Japan and for global customers, not for North American operations. Panasonic stopped supplying its 1865 EV batteries to Tesla during the second quarter; These older batteries are still used in Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles, which do not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) EV tax credit.

“The IRA’s price range is up to $80,000 and as high-end models exceed that level, demand has waned,” Panasonic CFO Hirokazu Umeda said Monday.

The second piece of potentially bad news for Tesla came when chip maker ON Semiconductor reported weaker-than-expected profit and revenue guidance due to softening sales.

ON Semiconductor makes silicon carbide chips, which Tesla is using in the company’s EV powertrains and other key components. Silicon carbide chips generally withstand more heat, are more energy efficient, and have a longer life expectancy than standard silicon chips. Investors may view the decline in silicon carbide demand as a key indicator of softness for EV sales, particularly Tesla’s.

Tesla investor Gary Black of The Future Fund weighed in on today’s Tesla decline. “$TSLA’s weakness today could be due to a big $ON guidance miss (-18%). ON sells silicon carbide chips to EV makers and cites ‘risk increases in automotive demand due to higher interest rates’,” black written on xFormerly Twitter, around noon on Monday.

Tesla shares have fallen about 22% in the past month, but are still up 60% for the year.

