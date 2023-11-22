Tesla signs first-of-its-kind $100 million deal with oil giant BP: 'It was only a matter of time...'

The dirty fuel industry has begun to take notice of the growing presence of electric vehicles in the automotive market, and one oil giant has taken steps to make the most of this popularity.

BP announced in a statement that it has signed an agreement with Tesla Bring in $100 million worth of Supercharger hardware for gas stations and third-party locations in the United States.

While the technology will be Tesla’s, BP is packaging fast-charging stations for EVs under its own brand BP Pulse.

“The investment will facilitate the expansion of the BP Pulse public network across the US, while also enabling support for EV fleet customers by deploying chargers at their private depots,” the statement said.

BP also said it is the first time it has purchased Tesla ultra-fast charging hardware for the purpose of setting up an independent charging network.

The oil company said the Pulse chargers will be compatible with vehicles with both combined charging systems and North American charging standard connectors.

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure, said in the statement: “At Tesla, we are driven to enable great charging experiences for all EV owners.”

Tinucci added, “Selling our fast-charging hardware is a new step for us, and we look forward to expanding in support of our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Those commenting on the news on Electrek’s website were not too surprised by the deal.

One user said, “It was only a matter of time before charging stations appeared at actual fuel stations.” “EV adoption is only growing, and if companies like BP want to continue to future-proof their business, adopting a strategy like this was a smart way to go.”

“These deals are the future of charging locations,” said another.

According to Cox Automotive data shared by Reuters, EV sales in the US during the third quarter of 2023 were up 50% compared with the same period a year earlier. EVs accounted for a record 7.9% of automotive sales during this period.

While Tesla’s share of the EV market dropped from 62% in the first quarter to about 50% in the third quarter, it still sold 300,000 models from July to September, according to Reuters.

As EV sales increase, the dirty fuel industry needs to adapt to the change.

Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come, as more and more internal-combustion-engine machines will be replaced by alternative models that produce zero planet-warming pollution while on the road.

