Tesla signs deal with major gas station operator that could boost EV sales: 'Central to our strategy'

Tesla’s new deal with international gas station and convenience store operator EG Group will make it even easier for electric vehicle owners to charge their rides.

As reported by Electrek, the Tesla Supercharger hardware will be repackaged into EG-branded product, which will be stocked at EG Group locations across the UK and Europe.

This is the second deal Tesla has made to sell its superchargers recently, following the company’s partnership with oil giant BP to sell $100 million worth of supercharger hardware for deployment at BP gas stations across the US.

The new Easy Chargers will be known as “EvePoints” and their simple automated payment system, Plug & Charge, makes the process easier for their customers. Consumers can expect to see some of the first Evepoint units go into operation before the beginning of 2024.

As an added bonus, the chargers will operate on an open network basis, so all EV drivers will be able to use EVPoint chargers, no matter what brand of vehicle they own.

This exciting development abroad also aligns with the US goal of the Inflation Reduction Act, which outlines a plan for 35 states to acquire a combined 500,000 new EV charging stations.

As charging stations become more readily available, drivers will likely realize that EVs are a more practical, increasingly cheaper option than traditional gasoline-fueled cars.

Imran Patel, chief strategy and business officer of EG Group, announced that the company currently has 600 EV chargers and plans to have more than 20,000 as part of its three-part strategy to reach EG’s energy transition goals Is.

“These include EV charging, support for alternative forms of vehicle fuel, and broader carbon reductions, which are central to our strategy to help transition the world to a low-carbon future,” Patel said in a statement from Electrek.

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s head of charging infrastructure, also said the early installation of reliable, easy-to-use EV chargers is an important step toward a sustainable future.

“For this reason, we are excited to make our fast-charging hardware available for purchase to EG Group and other leaders in the sector,” Tinucci added, clearly hinting at the possibility of future deals that could lead to these developments. Will continue the Chargers. With the hope of clean, green transportation.

