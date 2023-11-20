Tesla shareholder calls on board to suspend Elon Musk for agreeing to anti-Semitic post cnn business

New York CNN –

Tesla’s board of directors should suspend Elon Musk for supporting anti-Semitic views on social media, according to an investor in the electric vehicle company.

Jerry Brackman, president of First American Trust, wants Tesla’s board to send a clear message that Musk had gone too far by agreeing to an anti-Semitic post on X (formerly known as Twitter) last week, which claimed It was said that the Jewish community harbors “hate against whites”.

“I believe in free speech, but there is no excuse for the CEO of a public company to spread hate,” Brackman said in a statement.

On Friday, Disney, NBCUniversal, CNN owner Warner Bros. Discovery and other major brands paused advertising on X, which is owned by Musk. According to a report by Media Matters, the companies did not specifically say it was related to Musk’s post, but some of their ads were found to be placed near anti-Semitic posts on X.

Brackman argued that Tesla’s board should put Musk on leave for 30 to 60 days and require him to participate in empathy training and/or therapy.

“Neither his wealth nor his technical and business capabilities excuse his statements. It seems this has only increased the demons he possesses. And it screams that it needs help, Brackman said.

Neither Tesla nor the company’s president, Robin Denholm, were immediately available for comment.

Of course, Musk has huge influence over Tesla, which he co-founded.

Musk is not only seen as the most important person at Tesla, but he sits on the board of directors and is the largest individual shareholder. Musk owned 411 million shares at the end of March, meaning his 13% stake is worth about $96 billion today.

By contrast, Santa Ana, Calif.-based First American held a relatively smaller stake of 16,000 shares as of the end of September.

The Tesla board is led by Denholm and includes James Murdoch, venture capitalist Ira Ehrenpreis, Musk’s younger brother Kimbal, and Musk himself.

“Only his board can hold him accountable. And he’s got a lot of friends on it,” Brackman said.

Some prominent business leaders are standing with Musk.

Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, who has been critical of how Harvard and other universities have handled anti-Semitism on campus, said over the weekend that Musk is “not anti-Semitic.”

“It’s remarkable how quickly the world is ready to attack Musk for a shot of hip commentary,” Ackman said in a post on, “Musk isn’t perfect, but the world is a much better place because of him.”

Source: www.cnn.com