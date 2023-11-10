Tesla sells 33% of vehicles at below average cost, BYD overtakes

BYD Tesla’s sales in China more than doubled in October Tesla sales declined on a month-over-month basis, while NEV startups showed strong sales numbers across the board. China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) industry is displaying solid momentum, with NEV sales projected to see approximately +22% year-on-year growth in September and approximately +34% year-on-year growth in October. Overall, China is expected to once again be the primary driver of global EV sales this year, with volume projected to reach or exceed 8.5 million units, or more than 60% of the estimated 14 million global volume.

Tesla has been in the news recently – its margin is shrunk significantly in the last few quarters Because it gives priority to price cuts. China is Tesla’s most important market as it currently represents the highest remaining total addressable market (TAM), so the recent weakness cannot be ignored, especially as domestic rivals are accelerating growth.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hints at coming to visit the construction site of the future American Electric , [+] Car giant Tesla, in Grünheide near Berlin on September 03, 2020. – Tesla built a campus on the site in Grünheide in Brandenburg for its first European “gigafactory” near Berlin. (Photo by Odd Anderson/AFP) (Photo by Odd Anderson/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

BYD tells Tesla sales are stable in China

In contrast to Tesla’s stagnation, BYD’s delivery numbers have seen tremendous growth in Q3 and the beginning of Q4 as consumer demand seems to be changing in favor of local OEMs. Xpeng and Li Auto both reported record numbers in October with ~300% YoY growth, while NIO saw +60% YoY growth. BYD’s Dominance increased in China More is visible with sales data by model: 5 of the top 6 best-selling models in October were BYDs, which combined for nearly 214,000-unit volume compared to the Model Y’s 53,249 volumes for the month.

Unlike Tesla, BYD’s delivery numbers have seen tremendous growth in Q3 and the beginning of Q4 , [+] Consumer demand seems to be changing in favor of local OEMs, which is maintaining stability. I/O Fund

BYD has seen steady growth in NEV and pure BEV sales from May to June. BYD posts five consecutive record months for NEV deliveries, rising from 253,046 inches june closing Q2 for more than 301,000 in October To start Q4. Deliveries in October grew +39% YoY, the slowest growth rate so far this year, where monthly sales grew an average of +77% YoY. In a more apples-to-apples comparison to Tesla in terms of BEV sales, BYD reported 165,505 deliveries of China-made vehicles in October and a +60% year-on-year increase in exports – more than double Tesla’s total. At that rate, BYD is set to overtake Tesla in terms of quarterly BEV deliveries, which is on track to surpass 500,000 BEVs in Q4, while Tesla is on track to reach its 1.8 million target for 2023 in Q4. The low is estimating volume at 449,000 vehicles.

In terms of BEV sales, BYD posted +60% year-on-year growth, more apples-to-apples than Tesla , [+] 165,505 deliveries and exports of China-made vehicles in October – more than double Tesla’s total. I/O Fund

On the other hand, Tesla’s china sales sharp 93,680 vehicles in June, with September 74,073 vehicles including exports with decline of approximately (12%) MoM and (11%) YoY, October saw only a fractional increase of +0.6% year-on-year, while registering a consistent MoM decline of (2.6%), as the OEM lagged behind the broader NEV industry growth.

If you own Tesla stock, or are looking to become a Tesla owner, we encourage you to join us at Weekly Premium WebinarHeld every Thursday at 4:30 pm EST.

profitability picture

NIO and Xpeng are struggling to turn profitability due to high levels of R&D and rising losses, while Tesla faces margin problems, exacerbated by its dependence on China. The reason here is simple: Tesla continues to sell vehicles at below its average cost in China from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023., Currently, the base Model

The recently announced Model Y price increase may help alleviate the problem, given that the Model Average cost per vehicle (3%) or observed. More.

Looking at the Model Y, the recently announced Model Y price increase may help alleviate the problem , [+] China accounts for more than 70% of monthly sales, but the last four quarters have seen China’s ASP average cost per vehicle (3%) or higher. I/O Fund

In Q1 Tesla delivered 137,429 vehicles (excluding exports) in China at an average ASP of $35,589.

China’s ASP increased by ~$1,000 to $36,578 on +14% QoQ growth on deliveries of 156,676 vehicles in Q2. ASP was helped by price increases in May and a higher mix of Model Y sales.

Q3 saw ASP decline once again to $35,953, as deliveries declined (12.2%) QoQ to 139,624.

Although Tesla has made progress in reducing costs per vehicle over the past four quarters, ASP has declined at a sharp pace massive price cuts, However, the sheer volume contributed by China – just under 33% of YTD deliveries at 433,729 vehicles – combined with ASP trailing average COGS means that Unless China’s ASP rises above average COGS, Tesla’s margins will not reach above 20%. It is important for the cost of goods sold (COGS) to be less than the average selling price (ASP), because the difference between the two is gross profit. In Tesla’s case, China’s ASP is having a negative impact on gross profit due to below average COGS.

We previously discussed how Tesla will continue to lower prices to increase its dominant EV market share to prevent competition from intensifying over the next few years. In a competitive analysis framework, we projected Tesla’s Q3 operating margin to fall to a level between Honda and VW, or The latest increased to 7.8% compared to 9.6%. Operating margin for Q3 was 7.6%, just below our base case and above our recession case model, Read more for a deeper dive into how Tesla’s margin story is evolving Here And Here,

Automotive margins seen declining as COGS rises in Q2 2022 in China, before falling below 20% in Q4 2022 , [+] ASPs shifted below the COGS curve. I/O Fund

This becomes increasingly apparent when looking at Tesla’s automotive gross margins. Automotive margins saw a decline in COGS growth in Q2 2022, before falling below 20% in Q4 2022 as China ASPs moved down the COGS curve. Margins have declined each quarter this year as China’s ASP remains below the curve, putting pressure on global ASPs which have been falling steadily as a result of price cuts.

However, BYD is showing strength in margins this year – BYD’s automotive gross margin exceeded 25% in Q3, up from 20.7% in Q1 and 22.8% in the year-ago quarter., Automotive gross margins have also significantly improved from 15.6% in Q1 2022, an expansion of 1010 bp, while Tesla’s margins have declined by 1390 bp since peaking at 29.65% in the same quarter. BYD has cut prices on some of its popular models, but not to such an extent that it becomes harmful to margins.

Importance of China for Tesla

Tesla’s weak sales numbers in China in September and October raise some demand concerns, as those two months are typically the beginning of a seasonal strengthening that lasts through December. It also raises broader concerns regarding Tesla’s margins and revenue growth due to China’s outsized influence on its production and deliveries.

Gigafactory Shanghai This is slightly more than half of Tesla’s current installed production capacity of ~1.85 million vehiclesWith the plant able to operate ~0.95 million annual run rate, Tesla noted in Q3 that “the Shanghai factory has been running successfully at full capacity for several quarters, and we do not expect a meaningful increase in the weekly production rate.” In Q3, Tesla sold 222,517 China-made vehicles, while exporting 82,893. On a YTD basis, Tesla sold 699,056 China-made vehicles, while exporting 265,327. That means China accounted for ~51.1% of Q3 total deliveries and ~52.1% of YTD total deliveries at 1.32 million.

Shanghai essentially maxes out in terms of vehicle volume, so the October pause raises more questions about how Tesla will gain market share in China. With BYD’s strong growth in Q3 and Tesla’s decline in September, the US EV maker’s market share fell more than 300 bp QoQ from 12.98% in Q2 to 9.89% in Q3.

While September’s MoM weakness may be limited to production line upgrades in anticipation of the revised Model 3, October’s MoM stability Either giga points to a slowdown in production from full capacity in Shanghai (annual rate of ~0.86M vs. ~0.95M max), or an increase in China-made inventories. Neither scenario would be too positive for Tesla heading into China’s seasonally strong Q4, as both could indicate further demand weakness by the end of the year.

conclusion

The main story for Tesla investors right now is when the margins will come down, as automotive and gross margins continue to decline. China provides a key clue to when and where margins will shrink, given that Tesla relies on the country for about a third of its deliveries and more than 20% of its revenue.

BYD is excelling in execution during this price-competitive time, with deliveries reaching a new monthly record while margins are expanding. On the other hand, Tesla’s monthly sales in China have stagnated, with ASP in the country falling again in the third quarter. China’s ASP is currently running five quarters below Tesla’s average COGS, with the margin bottom still in sight.

Please note: I/O conducts fund research and draws conclusions for the company’s portfolio. We then share that information with our readers and provide real-time trading alerts. This is not a guarantee of any stock’s performance and is not financial advice. Please consult your personal financial advisor before purchasing any stocks in the companies mentioned in this analysis.

Every Thursday at 4:30 pm Eastern, the I/O Fund team hosts a webinar for premium members, discussing various stock entries and exits along with the broader market. We provide trading alerts and an automated hedging signal. The I/O Fund Team is one of the only audited portfolios available to individual investors. Learn more here,

I/O Fund equity analyst Damien Robbins contributed to this report.

If you would like notifications when I publish new articles, please hit the button below to “Follow” me.