Dec 11 (Reuters) – U.S. automaker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had a “moral obligation” to continue improving its Autopilot driver assistance system and make it available to more consumers based on data it engaged with. Showed strong security metrics when available.

In response to a Washington Post investigation into serious accidents involving Autopilot on roads where the feature could not operate reliably, the company said its data shows it is saving lives and preventing injuries. Is.

The Post report said the newspaper had identified at least eight crashes between 2016 and 2023 where Autopilot may have been activated in conditions it was not designed for use, and said that Tesla has taken certain steps to restrict its use by geography, despite having the technical capability. to do this.

Autopilot is “for use on controlled-access highways” that have “a center divider, clear lane markings, and no cross traffic,” the post says, adding that Tesla’s user manual advises drivers to stop if driving on hills. If there are roads or not, technology can falter on the roads also. Sharp turn.

Tesla’s Social Media Platforms Safer Than Tesla Without Technology Enabled.

The company also reiterated that the driver remains responsible for control of the vehicle at all times and is informed of this responsibility.

The post said regulatory bodies such as the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have not adopted rules to limit the technology, despite launching an investigation into the software after identifying more than a dozen crashes where Tesla The vehicles had collided. Stationary emergency vehicle.

NHTSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters outside normal business hours. The agency told the Post that it would be too complex and resource-intensive to verify that systems like Autopilot were used in the circumstances for which they are designed, and it would likely not fix the problem.

Last month, a Florida judge found “reasonable evidence” that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and other managers knew the automaker’s vehicles had faulty autopilot systems, but still allowed the cars to drive unsafely.

The decision was a blow to Tesla as the company won two product liability trials over the Autopilot system in California this year. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Source: finance.yahoo.com