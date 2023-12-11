Tesla says DMV ignored 'Full Self-Driving' lie for so long, it should be allowed to continue

In its battle with the DMV regarding the confusing use of the term “self-driving”, Tesla says that the agency has neglected the use of the term ‘Full Self-Driving’ for so long that it should continue using it. should be allowed.

Over the past few years, Tesla has been under pressure from the California DMV over its Autopilot and self-driving claims, which the agency believes may be misleading.

Last summer, Tesla and the DMV went back and forth about the Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta rollout and the marketing around the Full Self-Driving beta package. This comes as the agency faces some political pressure to force Tesla to report more data about its FSD program.

For years, Tesla has been criticized for how it advertises its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). One of the main concerns are the actual names of the systems: Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability. Some people believe that the name suggests that the systems are autonomous, even though they are only driver-assistance systems.

Tesla is also using this description to avoid reporting data such as disengagement, like other self-driving programs in California, under DMV jurisdiction.

In short, it’s a serious concern that Tesla is using the term “self-driving” when it benefits the company, but is quick to claim that its cars have anything to do with self-driving. -Don’t give in when it’s to his advantage, such as when it’s time to share data on the program.

The DMV is treating this matter as a false advertising issue and Tesla was supposed to respond to inquiries about this problem long ago, but has been delaying its response.

Now, the LA Times has obtained Tesla’s response to the inquiry and it reveals a strange defense for the automaker.

“The DMV is aware that Tesla is using the brand names Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability because Tesla began using these names in 2014 and 2016, respectively,” the company said in a response filed in a state administrative court on Friday. Had given.” The company is “trusted.” [the DMV’s] The response notice states, “implied acceptance of these brand names” and “the DMV chose not to take any action against Tesla or otherwise notify Tesla that the advertising or use of these brand names was or might be problematic.” “

The automaker claims it should be allowed to continue using the name “Full Self-Driving Capability” because the DMV has never objected to it until now.

There is also another argument from Tesla’s side.

The automaker claims that blocking use of the term is a violation of its freedom of speech:

Regarding free speech, Tesla claims that the DMV’s false advertising rules on autonomous vehicles “prohibit constitutionally protected speech that is truthful and non-misleading.”

How the matter will progress remains to be seen, but the California DMV is not taking the situation lightly this time.

The agency also talked about revoking the manufacturer license of Tesla, which is being used extensively in California.

Electrek’s Tech

Apparently, Tesla believes there is a limit to misleading people about self-driving capabilities.

This is somewhat strange.

Tesla is taking so long to deliver on its self-driving promise that it believes the DMV should not go after it for selling a self-driving package for 7 years and not delivering it.

I don’t really understand that logic.

When it comes to Tesla’s FSD at this point, I’m really in “either shut up or shut up” mode.

