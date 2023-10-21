Tesla says Cybertruck deliveries will finally begin on November 30

Vikanesh Vijayenthiran – Motor Authority

(Motor Authority) – Tesla’s Cybertruck has been in pre-production at the company’s plant in Texas since July, and the first customer examples will be off the road soon as deliveries are confirmed to begin next month.

a in tesla Statement posted on It was said on Wednesday that deliveries of the Cybertruck are scheduled to begin on November 30. The first examples will be delivered directly to customers at the Texas plant, located near Austin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously indicated that production volumes may initially be low but will increase in 2024. On Wednesday, while outlining Tesla’s third-quarter financial results, he said the electric full-size pickup truck would not deliver significant positive cash flow. Company for at least 12-18 months.

For the last quarter, Tesla reported adjusted net income of $2.3 billion, down nearly 37% from a year earlier. The reason for this sharp decline is believed to be the recent price cuts made by Tesla in its lineup.

The Tesla Semi is loaded with Teslas including the Cybertruck

The Cybertruck was first shown as a concept in 2019. Production was originally planned to begin in late 2021, but several delays caused it to fall behind schedule. This includes changes to the original specification and the need to implement new technologies.

One of the new technologies is a battery cell that is more energy dense than the batteries currently used by the company. It’s unclear whether the new cell will allow Tesla to offer more range than the company has already announced. At the 2019 unveiling of the Cybertruck Concept, Tesla said the electric truck would offer battery options for 250 miles, 300 miles, and more than 500 miles.

Other specifications include a length of 19 feet, allowing the truck to fit in most garages, and a range-topping powertrain consisting of four motors.

Tesla also announced a starting price of $39,900 during its 2019 unveiling, but this information was pulled from Tesla’s website in 2021, suggesting that the Cybertruck’s starting price may be different once orders are accepted. Currently, interested buyers can reserve a build slot.

