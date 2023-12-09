Tesla says California agency has indirectly approved its 'Autopilot' brand By Reuters

© Reuters. File photo: A Tesla Model 3 vehicle drives on autopilot on the 405 Highway in Westminster, California, US, on March 16, 2022. Reuters/Mike Blake/file photo



(Reuters) – Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) defended the use of “autopilot” and “self-driving” for its driver assistance features, in response to a California regulatory action arguing that the agency clearly approved the terms. When he had not done so in his previous investigations.

The electric car company run by billionaire Elon Musk was accused last year by the California Department of Motor Vehicles of falsely advertising its Autopilot and full self-driving features as providing autonomous vehicle control.

The DMV is exploring measures that could include suspending Tesla’s license to sell vehicles in California, Tesla’s largest US market, and requiring the company to compensate drivers.

Tesla said in a filing released Friday at the state Administrative Hearing Office on Dec. 5 that the DMV had investigated the use of the Autopilot brand in 2014 and other phrases in 2017.

“The DMV chose not to take any action against Tesla or otherwise notify Tesla that its advertising or use of these brand names was or could be problematic,” Tesla said.

Tesla said the DMV had decided not to ban the use of “self-driving” and similar language when drafting the regulation about statements on autonomous technology in 2016. Tesla said the legislation on this topic also removed restrictions on conditions that were in the earlier DMV draft.

“Tesla relied on the claimant’s (DMV) implicit approval for these brand names,” the company said.

In the 2022 complaints, the DMV said Tesla misled potential customers by advertising that understated how well its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) worked.

According to Tesla’s website, the technologies “require active driver supervision,” with a “fully attentive” driver with their hands on the wheel, “and do not make the vehicle autonomous.”

The DMV said Tesla’s disclaimer “contradicts the substantively false or misleading labels and claims, which are misleading, and do not cure the violation.”

