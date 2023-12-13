Tesla recalls two million cars in US over safety concerns – BBC News

By Tom Gerken and Chris Vallance

technology reporter

13 Dec 2023

Updated 16 minutes ago

Tesla is recalling more than two million cars after a US regulator found its driver assistance system, Autopilot, to be partially defective.

The recall applies to nearly every Tesla sold in the US since the Autopilot feature was launched in 2015.

Tesla, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, said it would send a software update “over the air” to fix the problem.

The update happens automatically, and doesn’t require a trip to a dealership or garage, but the US regulator still refers to it as a recall.

The BBC has contacted the UK Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to ask how Tesla drivers in the UK will be affected.

Autopilot is intended to help with steering, acceleration, and braking – but, despite the name, the car still requires driver input.

Tesla’s software is supposed to make sure drivers are paying attention and that the feature is only in use in appropriate circumstances, such as driving on highways.

But the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said a two-year investigation of 956 Tesla crashes found that “the prominence and scope of the feature’s controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver abuse”.

NHTSA wrote, “Automated technology holds great promise for improving safety, but only when deployed responsibly”, adding that it would continue to monitor the software after it is updated.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the recall notice, the company did not agree with the agency’s analysis, but agreed to add new features to address concerns, including additional scrutiny when self-driving features are turned on.

Speaking after winning the Blueprint award recognizing whistleblowers, Lukasz Krupski told the BBC: “I don’t think the hardware is ready and the software is ready”.

He claimed, “This affects all of us because we are essentially experimenting on public roads.”

Responding to news of the withdrawal, Mr Krupski told the BBC it was “a step in the right direction”, but added it was not just a US problem.

“All Teslas in the US, China, etc. have the same hardware,” he said.

Tesla defended the safety of Autopilot on Tuesday in a post on x (formerly Twitter) in response to a Washington Post article.

It reads, “Safety metrics are demonstrably stronger when Autopilot is engaged than when it is not engaged”, pointing to statistics that suggest that when the system was used There were fewer accidents.

Jack Stilgoe, an associate professor at University College London who researches autonomous vehicles, said Tesla should have spent more time developing the system in the first place.

“The traditional way of ensuring safety is to check whether the car is safe when it leaves the factory,” he told the BBC.

But despite this being the second recall affecting Tesla vehicles this year, Susannah Streeter of investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown said her assessment was it shouldn’t put too much of a dent in the carmaker’s momentum:

“The recall of 2 million cars in itself is unlikely to seriously dampen enthusiasm. The share price is down a bit, but it doesn’t look like it will be badly affected by the skidding.

“After all, recalls are not unusual in the car industry and the group also has the financial capacity to invest in improvements,” he said.

Tesla has heavily promoted the technology in its cars and says remaining a leader in self-driving is key to its future growth.

Goldman Sachs analysts estimated this month that Tesla’s most advanced Autopilot offering, full self-driving, could generate more than $50bn in revenue per year by 2030, up from $1bn-$3bn currently.

In the US, the full-self-driving package costs $12,000, plus a $199 monthly subscription fee.

“Autonomy is really where it’s at,” Mr. Musk told investors this summer.

additional alerts

The recall focuses on a part of the autopilot called autosteer.

Autosteer helps keep the car in the correct lane in conjunction with “traffic-aware cruise control” that matches the car’s speed to surrounding traffic.

The driver is expected to remain behind the wheel and be ready to take over the assistance system when necessary.

When autosteer is engaged, systems in the car monitor whether the driver is paying attention. There are warning alerts if it detects that the driver is not there. There are also alerts if the driver attempts to use autosteer in inappropriate circumstances.

According to NHTSA recall report, The “over the air update” will include additional alerts and monitoring “whenever autosteer is engaged, to encourage the driver to adhere to his or her continued driving responsibility.”

