Tesla recalls more than 2 million vehicles to fix faulty Autopilot monitoring system

Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles in its model lineup to fix a faulty system that would ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.



David Zalubowski/AP

hide caption

toggle caption

David Zalubowski/AP

David Zalubowski/AP

DETROIT – Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles in its model lineup to fix a faulty system that would ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.

Documents posted Wednesday by US security regulators said the company would send a software update to fix the problems.

The recall follows a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into a series of crashes that occurred during the use of the Autopilot partially automated driving system. Some were fatal.

The agency says its investigation found that Autopilot’s method of ensuring that drivers are paying attention may be inadequate and “lead to potential misuse of the system.”

The recall covers nearly all vehicles sold by Tesla in the US and also includes vehicles produced between October 5, 2012 and December 7 this year.

The documents say the software update includes additional controls and alerts to encourage drivers to follow their continued driving responsibility.

The documents say the software update was sent to some affected vehicles on Tuesday, with the rest receiving it at a later date.

Autopilot includes features called Autosteer and Traffic Aware Cruise Control, with Autosteer intended for use on limited access freeways when it is not operating with a more sophisticated feature called Autosteer on city streets.

The software update will obviously limit where Autosteer can be used.

The recall documents state, “If the driver attempts to engage autosteer when the conditions for engagement are not met, the feature will alert the driver via visual and audible alerts that it is unavailable, and autosteer will not engage. “

Recall documents say agency investigators met with Tesla in October to explain “tentative findings” about fixing the monitoring system. It said Tesla did not agree with the agency’s analysis but agreed to a recall on Dec. 5 in an effort to resolve the investigation.

For years auto safety advocates have been calling for stronger regulation of driver monitoring systems, which primarily detect whether a driver’s hands are on the steering wheel.

Autopilot can automatically stay in its lane, accelerate and brake, but it is a driver-assistance system and, despite its name, cannot drive itself. Independent tests have found that the monitoring systems are easy to fool, so much so that drivers have been caught driving drunk or even sitting in the back seat.

In its defect report filed with the safety agency, Tesla said Autopilot’s controls “may not be sufficient to prevent driver abuse.”

A message was left early Wednesday seeking further comment from the Austin, Texas company.

Tesla says on its website that Autopilot and a more sophisticated full self-driving system cannot drive autonomously and are meant to help drivers who have to be ready to intervene at all times. Full self-driving is being tested by Tesla owners on public roads.

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, Tesla said safety is stronger when Autopilot is engaged.

NHTSA has sent investigators to 35 Tesla crashes since 2016 in which the agency suspects the vehicles were operating on the autonomous system. At least 17 people have died.

The investigation is part of a larger investigation by NHTSA into multiple instances of Teslas using Autopilot to crash into parked emergency vehicles, causing other crashes. NHTSA has become more aggressive over safety problems with Tesla in the past year, announcing multiple recalls and investigations, including a recall of the full self-driving software.

In May, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose department includes NHTSA, said Tesla should not call the system Autopilot because it cannot drive itself.

In its statement Wednesday, NHTSA said the investigation into Tesla will remain open “as we monitor the efficacy of Tesla’s treatments and continue to work with the automaker to ensure the highest level of safety.”

Source: www.npr.org