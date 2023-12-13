Tesla recalls Autopilot software in 2 million vehicles

Tesla’s reputation for making technologically advanced cars took a hit on Tuesday when the company recalled more than two million vehicles under pressure from regulators. U.S. officials said the automaker hasn’t done enough to ensure drivers are careful when using systems that automatically steer, accelerate and brake cars.

The recall by Tesla, the world’s leading maker of electric vehicles, was the fourth in less than two years and the most significant to date. It covers nearly all cars manufactured in the United States by the company since 2012, including its most popular, the Model Y sport-utility vehicle.

Tesla accounts for about half of the electric passenger cars sold in the United States, but its market share is declining as General Motors, Hyundai, Ford Motor and other automakers begin selling electric models. Additionally, recent public statements by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk have been widely interpreted as anti-Semitic and have angered some customers. This recall is another blemish on the company’s image.

Gary Black, managing partner of the Future Fund, who is generally positive about Tesla, said on social media site Musk has it. ,

The recall follows an investigation into Tesla’s driver-assistance system, Autopilot, which the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched in August 2021 after a series of fatal crashes involving the technology. Autopilot is designed to control vehicles themselves on highways. Tesla owners’ manuals tell drivers to keep their hands on the car and take over if anything goes wrong.

The recall reflects regulators’ concern that Tesla did not take enough steps to prevent drivers from abusing the system, including turning it on while traveling on local roads and becoming distracted because they assumed their car was driving itself. Can.

The safety administration said “the risk of a crash may increase” when an autopilot feature that Tesla calls Autosteer is engaged and drivers “do not maintain responsibility for vehicle operation.”

To address that problem, Tesla said it will update its cars wirelessly to add new, more prominent visual alerts and checks when Autosteer reminds drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and pay attention to the road. Is engaged to get it. Mr Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

Tesla said it did not agree with the agency’s assessment of the system. The company says that autopilot makes its cars safe.

Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who oversees the auto safety agency, said during a meeting with reporters and editors at on Wednesday that manufacturers are responsible for preventing potential misuse of their technology.

“They’re going to say it’s safer with these systems in place,” Mr. Buttigieg said, referring to Tesla. “This may be true. But you know, a car with an airbag is safer than a car without an airbag. “Even if your airbag explodes, we’ll still take it back.”

On Monday, Tesla said on the ” about the flaws of the technology in response to an article in The Washington Post.

Some experts question whether Autopilot makes driving safe. Philip Koopman, an associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University who studies self-driving software, said the safety improvements come almost entirely from one feature, automatic emergency braking, that is common in all new vehicles.

“Autopilot is not a safety feature, it’s a convenience feature,” Mr. Koopman said.

The regulator said that its investigation will continue.

Two Democratic senators — Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut — said in a statement it was “grossly overdue.” “We urge NHTSA to continue its investigation to encourage necessary recalls and to stop Tesla from misleading drivers and putting the public at great risk.”

The investigation is the most prominent example of a broader pushback between government regulators and companies developing technology that allows vehicles to drive themselves in certain situations.

In October, California regulators ordered GM subsidiary Cruise to shut down its driverless taxi service in San Francisco after several traffic accidents, including one in which a Cruise car dragged a pedestrian 20 feet. The company has since suspended its driverless car operations across the country.

Mr Buttigieg said some companies have already rolled out self-driving technology before it has been proven safe for widespread use. These companies were motivated by the large number of highway accidents and deaths, he said. More than 30,000 people died in traffic accidents in the first nine months of this year, down 4.5 percent from a year earlier but nearly 6,000 more than the same period in 2013.

“I think the culture of a lot of these companies is around getting to that promised land where the faster we build this technology and the sooner we get it there, the better for everybody. Better because human drivers have a dangerous track record,” she said.

The auto safety agency said that in August 2021 it began investigating 11 incidents involving Tesla vehicles that were operating with Autosteer. After this, a round of meetings took place between the agency and Tesla and the company decided to voluntarily recall this month.

The safety agency said, during its investigation, it has reviewed 956 crashes in which Autopilot was involved. It then focused on 322 crashes, including frontal collisions and situations where Autopilot might have accidentally caused a crash.

Security officials said Tesla began rolling out wireless software updates to some vehicles this week. The remaining vehicles will receive the update at a later date. Tesla has updated the software in its cars using the cellular network for years, usually overnight while the cars are parked.

Depending on the car’s hardware, some updated vehicles will also feature more prominent visual alerts as well as additional checks when using Autosteer. This feature will also be suspended if drivers repeatedly fail to use it responsibly.

Letters informing Tesla owners about the update are expected to be sent in February.

The Tesla recall this week is the latest episode to increase public scrutiny of the automaker. In October, a California jury found that the company’s driver-assistance software was not at fault in a crash that killed a Tesla owner and seriously injured two passengers. Several other similar cases are being litigated across the country.

The company has also faced several other recalls. In May, China ordered Tesla to recall 1.1 million vehicles, citing a problem with the acceleration and braking systems of some models manufactured in China and abroad.

A few months ago, Tesla recalled more than 362,000 cars equipped with its Full Self Driving driver-assistance system, a more advanced technology than Autopilot, after US regulators found it increased the risk of accidents.

Safety officials said the more advanced system allows vehicles to travel above the legal speed limit and through intersections in an “unlawful and unpredictable manner.”

And in early 2022, Tesla recalled 54,000 cars equipped with its full self-driving software to disable a feature that in some situations would have let the vehicles drive slowly through intersections without required stops. Is.

Tesla sells Full Self Driving separate from Autopilot. But both services are based on similar technologies. In the past, drivers who have not purchased a more advanced system have been able to use Autopilot on roads that are not highways.

The company’s latest recall states that drivers will be alerted when they are using Autopilot outside of the roads where the technology is intended to operate. But it is unclear whether they will still be allowed to use the technology in these situations.

“NHTSA has forced Tesla to focus on the right issues,” said Matthew Wansley, a professor at the Cardozo School of Law in New York who specializes in emerging automotive technologies. “But everything depends on the details.”

Eric Lipton contributed reporting.

Source: www.nytimes.com