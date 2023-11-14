Tesla has continued to raise prices of its cars in mainland China despite a sales decline in the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market in October.

The US carmaker said in a post on Chinese social-media platform Weibo on Tuesday that it was raising the price of its Shanghai-made Model 3 basic version by 1,500 yuan (US$206), or 0.6 percent, to 261,400 yuan. The price of the entry-level version of the Model Y has been increased by 2,500 yuan, or 0.95 percent, to 266,400 yuan. Price adjustments are effective immediately.

The announcement follows two previous rounds of price hikes in the last three weeks. Tesla raised the price of the Model Y Performance Edition by 4 percent on October 27, followed by increases of up to 0.8 percent on the Model 3 and Model Y long-range versions on November 9.

“Tesla’s price hike is expected to benefit some Chinese competitors, which is expected to attract some consumers away from Model 3 and Model Y vehicles,” said David Zhang, visiting professor at Huanghe College of Science and Technology.

According to Grace Tao, Tesla’s head of communications and government affairs in China, Tesla regularly adjusts the prices of its locally manufactured vehicles based on production costs.

According to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data, Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory delivered 28,626 units to mainland Chinese customers in October, a month-on-month decline of 34.2 percent. In September it declined by 32.8 percent month-on-month.

Li Auto, Xpeng and Nio, three top Chinese EV start-ups that make premium battery-powered vehicles, reported rising deliveries in mainland China last month, boosted by their high-performance new models.

Beijing-based Li Auto broke its own record for the seventh consecutive month by delivering 40,422 vehicles in October, up 12.1 percent from September.

Guangzhou-headquartered Xpeng delivered 20,002 units in October, an increase of 30.7 percent month-on-month, breaking the previous record of 16,000 units set in December 2021.

Shanghai-based Nio said its sales in October rose 2.8 percent month on month to 16,074 units. However, it was down 21.4 per cent from the all-time high of 20,462 units in July.

Tesla has been leading China’s premium EV segment ever since its Shanghai factory, the company’s largest production base worldwide, began delivering vehicles in January 2020. Currently, only the Model 3 and Model Y are produced here by the Texas-based carmaker. Elon Musk.

Tesla began selling modified versions of the Shanghai-made Model 3 on October 19, delivering the first batch to mainland buyers a week later.

According to CPCA, US carmakers delivered 378,800 vehicles in China from January to October, an increase of 62.2 percent year on year.

The association predicts the country’s EV industry will achieve 50 percent year-on-year sales growth in 2023, delivering a total of 8.5 million units to mainland Chinese customers.

