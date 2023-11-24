Tesla: Poised to Maintain EV Market Dominance (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tesla, Inc. My previous bullish thesis about TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) wasn’t as successful as the initial thesis, as the stock underperformed the broader market last quarter. The latest earnings release was full of disappointment as the company missed consensus estimates, and management expressed concerns over the current harsh environment. But I consider these challenges to be temporary, not secular. Revenues are still growing, and production volumes are increasing in line with the company’s long-term goals. The contraction in margins is also not a secular trend, but primarily caused by discounts for Tesla’s vehicles, implemented to address soft demand as consumers are becoming more price-conscious. Even though profitability metrics have declined, Tesla is still ahead of the competition from a financial efficiency standpoint, and the company’s balance sheet is a strong fortress. This makes the company well-positioned to weather the storm without abandoning or postponing its innovation and growth initiatives. As per my valuation analysis, the stock is largely undervalued. That said, I reiterate my “Strong Buy” rating for TSLA.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on October 17, when the company missed consensus estimates. Revenue grew 9% year over year, which is impressive considering the high interest rates for car loans and leases.

Despite revenue growth, profitability metrics declined significantly. Gross margin declined by more than seven percent year-on-year and operating margin declined from 17.2% to 7.55%. While many investors were disappointed by the decline in profitability, I would like to highlight the positive moments as well. Tesla’s leveraged free cash flow [FCF] was positive at $647 million, which allowed the company to continue improving its strong balance sheet with low leverage and strong liquidity.

Despite the decline in profitability metrics, Tesla is still more TTM profitable than the industry’s largest players operating at scale. Even Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) and Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY), which sell about 10 and 8 million cars per year, respectively, lag Tesla in terms of key profitability metrics. This means that Tesla’s operations are much more efficient than global leaders in the automotive industry, which will be a huge asset in the long term to help the company gain overall automotive market share.

We should also not forget that the main reason for the decline in profitability was heavy selling price discounts across all models, especially high-end products like Model S and Model X. This seems to me because, in the current relatively early stage of the fierce EV race, the physical volume of vehicles delivered should prevail, especially given the fact that Tesla’s profitability is still unmatched.

I believe that at the current stage of the company’s lifecycle, it is important to prioritize the delivery of vehicle development over profitability due to the nature of the EV industry. Electric car nowadays is not just a means of transportation, but a big computer on four wheels, and it can be easily installed in the air to make this “computer” more smart. That said, a “land and expand” business model, which works well for software companies, is highly likely to be successful in the automotive industry in the long run as well. Tesla invests billions of dollars per year in R&D to develop its software, which could disrupt the automotive industry many times over in the future. During the latest earnings call, Elon Musk emphasized Tesla’s progress in autonomous driving technology, FSD, which has more than 500 million miles of “experience” and is growing rapidly. This emphasized Tesla’s unrivaled position in real-world artificial intelligence [AI],

Another reason for the decline in profitability was the substantial operating costs related to Cybertruck development and production. There is a lot of skepticism surrounding this highly anticipated product, mainly due to multiple release delays. Pessimism has also been increased by recent news that only ten Cybertrucks will be delivered during the upcoming program. But for me, the most important thing is that the delivery event is finally coming next week, on November 30th. This means the company is poised to compete in the massive US light truck market, where about 11 million units are sold annually. The market has been dominated by stalwarts like the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado for decades, and Tesla clearly needs to offer a truly extraordinary product to gain a lasting foothold. The company’s strong track record of innovation and evidence of its potential to disrupt the automotive industry gives me strong confidence that the upcoming event will be a watershed moment. Rather than view the delays negatively, I interpret them as management’s commitment to packing the product with unique features that will be revealed during the upcoming event.

I also consider the company’s Supercharger network to be a formidable asset for the long term as most major automakers like Ford, Mercedes-Benz, GM, Hyundai and Volvo are adopting Tesla’s standard. This recognition from leading legacy automakers says a lot about the strength of Tesla’s energy infrastructure, which also contributes to Tesla’s competitive advantage. As the global EV market is set to continue strong growth, the customer base of Superchargers will also grow rapidly, opening up a new predictable revenue stream that is flexible to macroeconomic conditions.

Finally, I greatly appreciate how Tesla strikes a balance between disruption in the automotive industry and strict financial discipline. During the Q3 earnings call, CFO Vaibhav Taneja underlined that reducing costs is management’s top priority. The substantial and consistent reduction in cost of goods sold per vehicle serves as a solid confirmation of the CFO’s commitment. That said, since scale is expected to increase over the long term, there is a strong possibility that Tesla will continue to enjoy economies of scale, creating greater value for shareholders.

The stock outperformed the broader US market with a 117% year-to-date rally in 2023. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns TSLA the lowest possible “F” valuation grade because the company’s valuation ratio is several times higher than the sector average across the board. However, given the company’s unmatched growth and profitability profile and its unique brand, I think it is more appropriate to compare the current valuation ratio to the historical average. From this perspective, this stock appears to have a very attractive valuation.

I want to proceed with discounted cash flow [DCF] Imitation. As inflation in the US is declining at a significant pace, the Fed’s monetary policy pivot is likely imminent. Therefore, I use a lower 10% WACC than my previous valuation analysis for TSLA with an 11% discount rate. I use consensus revenue estimates projecting a 21% CAGR for the next decade. For the base year, I include a shallow 0.5% FCF margin and expect 150 basis points annual expansion for subsequent years.

According to my DCF simulations, the fair value of the business is just over $900 billion, which is 18% above the current market capitalization. That said, the stock is significantly undervalued and my target price is $275.

Tesla’s stock price is highly volatile, and investors react highly to any news about the company or its iconic CEO. We have seen last year how Elon Musk started focusing more on Twitter after the social network acquisition, causing the stock price to fall. History shows that TSLA stock price reacted adversely to any controversial tweet or public speech from Elon Musk. Last December, the company’s CEO sold billions of dollars of TSLA shares to meet his personal financial liabilities, which also drew an adverse reaction from investors. As the end of the year approaches, Mr Musk may start selling the company’s shares again, causing another wave of nervousness among investors.

Cybersecurity threats have increased with the increased integration of software and connectivity features into Tesla vehicles. A successful cyber attack can weaken vehicle security, damage brand reputation and lead to financial losses.

In conclusion, TSLA is still a “Strong Buy”. The company is showing unmatched profitability even after offering huge discounts across its automotive product portfolio. Tesla’s strong financial position strongly positions it to invest heavily in its innovation initiatives, which is likely to create substantial value for shareholders over the long term. In my opinion, the valuations are attractive and the upside potential far outweighs all the risks and uncertainties.

Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these shares.

