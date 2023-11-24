Tesla: Poised to Maintain EV Market Dominance (NASDAQ:TSLA)

November 24, 2023
Tesla, Inc. My previous bullish thesis about TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) wasn’t as successful as the initial thesis, as the stock underperformed the broader market last quarter. The latest earnings release was full of disappointment as the company missed consensus estimates, and management expressed concerns over the current harsh environment. But I consider these challenges to be temporary, not secular. Revenues are still growing, and production volumes are increasing in line with the company’s long-term goals. The contraction in margins is also not a secular trend, but primarily caused by discounts for Tesla’s vehicles, implemented to address soft demand as consumers are becoming more price-conscious. Even though profitability metrics have declined, Tesla is still ahead of the competition from a financial efficiency standpoint, and the company’s balance sheet is a strong fortress. This makes the company well-positioned to weather the storm without abandoning or postponing its innovation and growth initiatives. As per my valuation analysis, the stock is largely undervalued. That said, I reiterate my “Strong Buy” rating for TSLA.

