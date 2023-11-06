Tesla plans to build affordable $27,000 EV at Giga Berlin

Tesla (TSLA) shares reversed earlier gains in afternoon trading as the electric vehicle maker revealed Giga Berlin could build its long-awaited cheap EVs, while Tesla workers in Germany face increased union pressure. Due to this, an increase may be received.

As first reported by Reuters, Tesla plans to build a 25,000 euro ($26,838) mainstream EV on its upcoming Gen-3 platform at Giga Berlin. CEO Elon Musk revealed plans to build a 25,000 euro EV when he visited the Giga Berlin plant on Friday following a trip to the UK for an AI summit.

However, the Reuters source declined to say when production would begin, and other sources said Tesla is close to developing a fabrication technology that would allow almost the entire underbody of the car to be die cast (or molded) in one piece. Will allow, which will increase the speed. Higher production and lower costs.

Musk has said in the past that a breakthrough in production and rethinking the plant layout would allow Tesla to make EVs more cheaply. Recently he warned that high interest rates are making EVs unaffordable and this is the main obstacle to company growth (as opposed to demand).

“I’m concerned about the higher interest rate environment,” Musk said during Tesla’s recent earnings conference call. “I can’t stress how important cost is… we have to make our products more affordable,” he said. people can buy [them],

Investors have been waiting to hear more about Tesla’s cheaper upcoming Gen-3 platform and models based on it since the company’s investor day in March, at which it declined to provide further details.

The 25,000-euro car almost wasn’t made, according to Walt Mossberg’s new biography on Elon Musk. According to Mossberg, Musk was more interested in building an affordable “robotaxis,” or a car with no pedals or steering wheel that drives autonomously, than an affordable EV.

Musk’s key lieutenants, including Chief Design Officer Franz von Holzhausen, reportedly convinced Musk that a cheap, affordable global EV was needed to meet Tesla’s 50% compound annual growth rate and that the company could build a It can build both cheap EVs and robotaxi on the same platform. , thus cutting costs. Musk apparently signed the deal after seeing design reviews of both vehicles, which have Cybertruck-like cues, Mossberg wrote.

Union pressure in Giga Berlin

Being attached to Tesla’s Berlin factory, workers at the plant apparently received pay increases after strong union pressure.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Tesla executives unveiled a 4% wage increase for workers at Giga Berlin during a visit to the same Musk’s factory.

Germany’s powerful IG Metall union, which represents auto workers in the country, has tried to organize workers at Giga Berlin and force Tesla to agree to a union contract. Tesla has not yet agreed to accept a union contract. According to the Journal, Tesla is the only major carmaker in Europe without union representation at its factory.

The news in Germany follows successes by the United Auto Workers (UAW) in the US and comments from UAW President Sean Fain that Tesla is the union’s next target.

At least in Germany, Tesla said its pay increase was not linked to union organizing efforts. “The claim that there is any connection between Tesla’s pay adjustments and union activities is false,” Tesla said.

“If you compare annual wages there is a huge gap between Tesla and our union workers at Porsche, BMW, Audi, VW, Daimler and Ford,” said Dirk Schulze, regional director of IG Metall.

The Tesla EU press office and IG Metall did not immediately respond when asked for further comment on the wage increases at Giga Berlin.

