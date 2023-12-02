Tesla, Pfizer, Elastic, UiPath, Dell, Marvell, Ulta, Sansar, and more market movers

Stocks rose Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank has made progress in bringing inflation down to its 2% target but is still prepared to tighten monetary policy further if needed. Is. However, he noted that the 11 rate hikes by the Fed so far have moved monetary policy “well into accommodative territory.”

Tesla handed over the initial batch of Cybertruck to buyers on Thursday. What CEO Elon Musk has called “potentially our best product ever,” the base model is priced at $60,990, more expensive than expectations. Driving range on a single charge for the base model is 250 miles. Higher-end models have a driving range of up to 340 miles. Investors were hoping that the highest-range version of the Cybertruck could go up to 500 miles on a single charge. Tesla shares fell 0.5%.

Pfizer closed down 5.1% after Pfizer said it would not proceed with a Phase 3 trial of its weight loss candidate, twice-a-day denuglipron, after high rates of the most common adverse effects were observed, including nausea and vomiting. Happened.

Elastic jumped 37% to $110.20 after the data analytics company reported fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings and sales that beat Wall Street estimates. Elastic expects revenue of about $320 million in its third quarter, just ahead of analysts’ forecasts. Wells Fargo analyst Andy Nowinski upgraded the stock to Overweight from Hold and raised the price target from $70 to $115.

Automation-software company UiPath reported fiscal third-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations. Annual recurring revenue rose 24% to $1.38 billion in the period, beating the company’s forecast range of $1.359 billion to $1.364 billion. The stock gained 27%.

Personal-computer maker Dell Technologies reported third-quarter adjusted earnings that beat forecasts but fell short of expectations due to weak demand. Dell said revenue in its Customer Solutions group – mostly PCs – was $12.3 billion, down 11% from a year earlier, and below Wall Street’s consensus forecast of $12.9 billion. Dell said it expected a rebound in revenue growth “given the headwinds in our business.” Shares fell 5.3%.

Marvell Technology’s third-quarter adjusted earnings beat expectations and the chip company said data-center revenue fell 11% to $556 million, but beat forecasts of $525 million. Marvell said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $1.42 billion, plus or minus 5%, compared with $1.419 billion a year earlier. Analysts expect revenue of $1.46 billion. Shares fell 5.3%.

Ulta Beauty

The beauty company reported better-than-expected earnings, sales and same-store sales in the third quarter. Ulta raised the bottom line of its sales and profit outlook for the fiscal year. Ulta shares jumped 11%.

Samsara reported better-than-expected revenue and profit for the fiscal third quarter, and issued guidance for the fourth quarter that beat expectations. Shares of the asset-tracking software provider surged 26%.

Paramount Global climbed 9.8% after The Wall Street Journal reported the media company was in discussions with Apple about bundling their respective streaming services.

US-listed shares of Alibaba Group fell 1.2% to $73.99 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the Chinese e-commerce company to equal weight from overweight.

And the price target was lowered from $110 to $90.

